‘NCIS’: Did ‘New Orleans’ or ‘Los Angeles’ Earn Any 2021 Emmy Nominations?

After the 2021 Emmy nominations were released, fans of the long-running CBS crime drama NCIS have learned that none of the universes’ spinoffs picked up nominations.

Fans of the franchise were shocked to learn that NCIS: New Orleans nor NCIS: Los Angeles did not receive any nods for the annual television awards show. Although the show has been on the air for decades, NCIS has yet to win an Emmy. However, the CBS show has been nominated several times.

In 2005, Charles Durning captured a nomination in the “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series” for a small role. Three years later, in 2008, NCIS Stunt coordinator Diamond Farnsworth was also nominated for his work on the show. He garnered a nomination for “Outstanding Stunt Coordination.” He also got the same nod in 2013.

As for the franchises’ spinoffs, NCIS: LA has been nominated once in the “Outstanding Stunt Direction” category. Recently canceled NCIS: New Orleans did not pick up any Emmy nominations during its time on the air. However, it did get several People’s Choice Award nominations.

NCIS Fails To Pick Up Any 2021 Emmy Nods

The upcoming third NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, is currently in production on its first season. As a result, it probably won’t be until next year to know if it picks up any Emmy recognition. NCIS Season 18 concluded with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by veteran actor Mark Harmon, in dire straits, with many fans wondering if they’ll see him in the upcoming nineteenth season.

Although rumors circulated that he wouldn’t return, later on, outlets reported in April that he would return to the show. While Harmon is coming back for another season, actress Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop, announced that she would not be returning in the spring.

In a social media post from May, Wickersham shared several photos of herself from the show’s set and shared the sad news.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”

She went on to gush about her time on NCIS. “This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget.”

Wickersham concluded her message by writing: “Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly.” Those looking to catch up on previous seasons can do so on Paramount+.