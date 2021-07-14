Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Looking beyond the numbers to see pandemic's effect on nursing home residents

By Regenstrief Institute
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing homes throughout the United States have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic with many perceptions and misperceptions but little documentation about what has happened on a day-by-day basis to residents in these facilities. A study from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine research scientists is one of the first to describe and identify patterns in the course of COVID-19 in the typically frail individuals who reside in nursing homes.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Outbreaks#Pandemic#Covid#Caucasian#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Quincy, MAPatriot Ledger

Resident of Quincy nursing home speaks up for fair pay for staff

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic in a nursing home, confined to her room with no visitation or organized activities, "was a nightmare," Rose Marie Pardo recalled Tuesday. But Pardo described the four certified nursing assistants who care for her at the Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Quincy as her "dream team."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC investigating deaths of immunized nursing home residents: report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly investigating the deaths of fully vaccinated nursing home patients in a Colorado county which has been hit especially hard by a recent surge in COVID-19. The Associated Press reported that a person involved in internal CDC deliberations, who requested anonymity...
Public HealthNature.com

An equation to predict deaths of nursing home residents during a pandemic

Nursing home residents account for 41% of all COVID-19 deaths. Understanding why this occurs and the interplay between infectious agent, person, nursing home environment and operations, and public health responses is essential for families and governments when making decisions to protect loved ones and citizens, respectively. Approaching a situation where...
Health ServicesThe Post and Courier

Nursing home care and the 'look-back period'

Health care plans provide access to medical care and other necessities and reduce out-of-pocket health-related expenses. Each plan is different, and depending on where you live, your coverage may vary. People quickly find that many healthcare plans do not include provisions for long-term health care, such as paying for nursing...
Pennsylvania StateCentre Daily

Nursing homes would provide more direct care to residents under proposed PA rule

HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration on Wednesday released a long-awaited update to Pennsylvania’s decades-old nursing home regulations, acknowledging it must raise low quality care requirements experts have called dangerous. The state currently requires nursing homes to provide residents with only 2.7 hours of direct care each day, despite federal recommendations...
Public Health9&10 News

CDC Warns Unvaccinated Staff Pose Risk to Nursing Home Residents

Unvaccinated nursing home staff are being linked to a surge of COVID-19 infections in senior facilities. The CDC is investigating one Colorado nursing home after it was hit hard by the virus. Disease detectives found that many workers at the facility were not vaccinated. At another Colorado memory care facility,...
Green Bay, WI94.3 Jack FM

Cookout To Recognize Nursing Home Staff, Residents

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A mass cookout was held to recognize the employees at a Green Bay Nursing home. The event was organized by PRN Home health and Therapy. They set up a fun afternoon of tailgating and cooking out for the employees and residents of Grancare Nursing Center.
Colorado StateThe Tribune

Delta variant prompts Colorado to tighten rules for unvaccinated staff, residents in nursing homes

The state will require stricter virus testing and mitigation practices inside residential care facilities because of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday afternoon announced a series of new guidelines for those facilities, which call for daily rapid testing of unvaccinated staff members, plus testing of any residents who have left their respective facility in the past two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy