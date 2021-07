A little extra attention to your health now could save you from sickness and other issues down the road. COVID-19 is to blame for more than 40 percent of Americans skipping out on medical care in 2020 according to the American Medical Association. Of those respondents, 29 percent of people skipped out on preventative care visits and 26 percent missed outpatient general medical appointments. Researchers found that nearly 10 million people missed cancer screenings as a result of the pandemic. This covered breast, colon, and prostate cancers where early detection is crucial to fighting against it. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske says delaying care of any kind carries its own risks.