UAVENTURE Releases VTOL OS
UAVENTURE’s AirRails autopilot for VTOL drones is now VTOL OS (https://vtol-os.com/). VTOL OS is more than just an autopilot. It’s a flight control software stack packed with features and best practices for VTOL drones. It comes with industry proven avionics, a companion computer platform for custom container applications and an open protocol for integration. It supports obstacle avoidance, terrain following, GPS denied navigation, precision positioning and a range of safety features for BVLOS and pilot-less operation.www.suasnews.com
Comments / 0