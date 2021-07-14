Cancel
Premier League

Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

By Mark White
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were told there would be a toll with the pandemic. That footballers would not longer sell for quite as much as they did before. Well, that might be true - but it certainly doesn't like like they're short of money in the French capital. Paris Saint-Germain have not only whacked £60m on Achraf Hakimi's head, they've brought in Gini Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos for free, capitalising on Liverpool and Real Madrid not offering the pair new deals, respectively.

