If you’ve been waiting for drier weather to get outside, take care of the lawn or go to the pool, today is for you! Now, with how humid we are, a few isolated showers will develop during the heat of the day this afternoon but most will be completely dry all day long. Temperatures will be near the seasonal average, in the mid 80s and it will also be humid. Be sure to remain hydrated if you do plan to be outside a while.