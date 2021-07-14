SkyGrid Signs Space Act Agreement with NASA

Cooperative agreements are legal instruments of financial assistance between a federal awarding agency and a non-federal entity to support or stimulate a public purpose. They differ from contracts in that they provide greater flexibility to the awardee and less stringent deliverable and oversight requirements. Among the multitude of organizations to whom NASA awards cooperative agreements (as well as grants and contracts) is Universities Space Research Association (USRA)an independent, nonprofit research corporation established in 1969 to conduct collaborative research in astronomy, astrophysics, lunar science, planetary science, heliophysics, Earth science, and computer science and technology. USRA outsources much of this research to hundreds of universities and nonprofit organizations across the country through subcontracts or grants.