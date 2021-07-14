Cancel
SkyGrid Signs Space Act Agreement with NASA

By Press
suasnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company has been selected to participate in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The award focuses on system development through the integrated vehicle and airspace demonstrations in real-world scenarios. Developing a safe and effective aerial mobility infrastructure is a critical prerequisite to large scale commercialization of air taxis, cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts.

