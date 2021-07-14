Cyberhawk’s Expert Drone-Based Inspection Provides Utilities an Enhanced Approach to Wildfire Mitigation

Cyberhawk, a global leader in drone-based inspections and creator of iHawk, a cloud-based asset visualization software platform, has launched more than 22,000 drone flights to inspect nearly 25,000 electric utility structures in the Western U.S. through the first six months of 2021 as part of utilities critical wildfire prevention and reliability campaigns. Through a proactive approach to inspection, the company’s services have been successfully deployed globally. With this initiative, Cyberhawk has now further demonstrated its effectiveness as they have expanded into the U.S market to help utilities maintain safe and resilient power grid networks.