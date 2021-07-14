8 Cruises To Celebrate Your Retirement, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
You’ve worked hard to reach this phase of life, so plan a trip that allows you to take your time exploring new destinations. Planning for retirement is a decades-long process, and when you finally reach that milestone, it should be properly celebrated, and many choose to kick off their work-free years with a long trip abroad. You'll want to select a trip that opens your eyes to new sights and lets you explore multiple destinations, but also encourages complete relaxation and a little indulgence — after all, you deserve it.www.travelandleisure.com
Comments / 0