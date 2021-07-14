Cancel
Bec Judd indulges in caviar pretzels and martinis as she lives it up on a night out in Melbourne

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Bec Judd is no stranger to the lavish life.

And the 38-year-old's expensive tastes were on full display when she visited Society Restaurant on Collins Street in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Sharing the extravagant night out to Instagram, Bec can be seen indulging in caviar pretzels and martinis which were being poured on silver serving plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWX3a_0awUQPSI00
The luxe life: Melbourne WAG Bec Judd, 38, (pictured) indulged in caviar pretzels and martinis as she lived it up at lavish Society Restaurant in Melbourne on Wednesday night 

Bec then did a wide pan of the absolutely stunning venue which featured a number of large chandeliers.

'Caviar pretzels and martini,' Bec wrote under one of the clips.

She then called the restaurant 'outstanding' while showing her followers.

The stunning restaurant has a number of rooms including the Society Dining Room, Lillian Terrace, The Lounge, and a Private Dining Room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evTCO_0awUQPSI00
Delicious: 'Caviar pretzels and martini,' Bec wrote under one of the clip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DZaz_0awUQPSI00
Luxurious: The stunning restaurant has a number of rooms including the Society Dining Room, Lillian Terrace, The Lounge, and a Private Dining Room

Bec made herself at home in the chic Lillian Terrace, writing: 'So many rooms, so many experiences.'

Bec is certainly no stranger to the good life thanks to the myriad businesses she owns alongside husband, Chris.

The couple co-own hugely popular activewear line Jaggad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Z8QF_0awUQPSI00
Power couple! Bec is certainly no stranger to the good life thanks to the myriad businesses she owns alongside husband, Chris

Along with her design responsibilities, Bec also has a slew of ambassador roles and earns thousands of dollars a week sharing sponsored posts with her 813,000 Instagram followers.

This is in addition to the money she earned during her decade-long TV and radio career, which included jobs at Channel Nine and KIIS FM.

Bec and Chris live in a spectacular Spanish colonial-style mansion in Melbourne, after buying it for $7.3million in March 2018.

The couple shares four children, son Oscar, daughter Billie, seven, and four-year-old twins Tom and Darcy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFIY2_0awUQPSI00
Luxury: The Judds live in a spectacular $7.3million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne

Related
CoronavirusPosted by
Daily Mail

Rumours swirl Chris Judd is eyeing off a political career - one year after his wife Rebecca criticised Premier Dan Andrews during Melbourne's Covid lockdown

Retired AFL star Chris Judd is reportedly considering running for office in Victoria. According to the Herald Sun, the 37-year-old former Carlton captain was spotted at Parliament House in Melbourne earlier this week. He had earlier been seen with Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg at a football game. These two sightings...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Bachelor's Sam and Snezana Wood surprise their daughter Charlie with an elaborate balloon display and confetti for her 2nd birthday party while in lockdown

Sam and Snezana Wood have surprised their youngest daughter with a special treat to celebrate her birthday. Despite being stuck inside their home in Melbourne, amid lockdown, the doting parents were able to mark her special day with something exciting - an elaborate balloon display, confetti and a breakfast spread.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Bec Judd enjoys a night on the town in Melbourne in a designer outfit worth more than $11,000 - including a classic Chanel bag and edgy Fendi Boots

She's one of Australia's best-dressed WAGs. And Rebecca Judd proved her style credentials yet again on Wednesday night as she visited Melbourne's trendy Society Restaurant in a designer outfit worth more than $11,000. The mother of four, 38, uploaded a photo to Instagram of herself posing for a mirror selfie...
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
Relationship AdviceOk Magazine

'No One Wants It To Come To Divorce': Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 19-Year-Marriage Hits Another Rough Patch

After 19 years of ups and downs, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have hit another bump, and a source says this time they may not pull through. “The word is they’re secretly living apart,” the source tells OK!, noting that the cinematographer, 52, was recently seen looking glum while leaving an L.A. hotel, just a few days before Roberts, 53, appeared equally morose following a solo meeting.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.

