Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Love Island hunk Teddy Soares has a hot brother but he’s off the market

By Emma Wilson
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPF2l_0awUQOon00
Reality TV star Teddy Soares has a brother called Sidney who looks strikingly similar to the new addition to the Love Island villa, but he's dating a hair and make-up artist

Love Island fans are swooning over Teddy Soares' lookalike brother but they've been left disappointed as he's got a longtime girlfriend.

Financial consultant Teddy, 26, from Manchester, sent pulses racing when he joined the islanders last week, and viewers were overjoyed to discover that his good-looking genes run in the family.

While Sidney Soares looks strikingly similar to brother Teddy, fans of the show pointed out he also bears an uncanny resemblance to rapper A$AP Rocky.

The younger sibling of the Love Island star is a registered NLP practitioner with his own consulting business, and has a degree in biomedical science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDrxc_0awUQOon00
Love Island star Teddy with his brother Sidney

But sadly, Sidney is off the market, and is currently dating freelance hair and make-up artist Elina.

Sidney recently shared a sweet snap of the couple together while on holiday in Santorini, Greece, with the caption: “Partner in crime.”

Sidney has been encouraging his followers to support Teddy while he’s in the Love Island villa, and it seems their elder sibling Carlos has picked up on the attention his younger brothers are getting.

Sharing a screenshot of an article about Sidney’s good looks on his Instagram Stories, Carlos jokingly wrote: “Always a silver lining. Proud of you for holding it down broski.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4yMU_0awUQOon00
Teddy arrived in the Love Island villa on Sunday

Teddy made his debut in the villa on Sunday, when Faye received a text which read: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

The newcomer went on four speed dates with Faye, Kaz, Rachel and Sharon, and the girls were all keen to get his attention.

He began growing close to Rachel, and told viewers he had a sexual attraction to the stunning luxury holiday planner.

However, he surprised everyone by picking Faye to couple up with, telling his fellow islanders that it was her confidence that influenced his decision, and he wanted to get to know her “intimately”.

After just one week in the villa, Rachel was dumped after failing to find love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7CmO_0awUQOon00
Newcomer Teddy decided to couple up with Faye (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Before making his debut on the hit ITV2 show, Teddy confessed he wasn’t afraid to “step on toes” to get the girl he wants in the villa.

"I want to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want,” he teased.

However, the financial consultant and part-time model does have a softer side.

"I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me. I’m always that person to lean on,” he explained.

“I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Hunk#Manchester#Nlp#Instagram Stories#Faye Kaz Rachel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Kaz Kamwi: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island fever has officially descended upon us – the latest season of the popular reality series is well underway. After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.One such star is Kaz Kamwi, a 29-year-old fashion blogger from Essex. Speaking about her decision to join the show, Kaz said: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”Kaz, who has a large following onYouTube and...
ApparelPosted by
Benzinga

Is 'Love Island' Now Helping Soaring Crocs Demand?

A British reality show could be helping boost the brand awareness for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) footwear according to recently released data. What Happened: Reality show “Love Island” can provide fashion trends and ideas for viewers and the appearance of certain footwear on the show has caused a spike in demand.
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

Fans can't cope with how sweet Love Island's Teddy is to Faye

The latest episode of Love Island saw new girl Andrea-Jane Bunker pull Teddy Soares, whose currently coupled up with Faye Winter, for a chat. And fans can't get enough of his cute response, in which he declared his loyalty to Faye. It all started with AJ asking Teddy, "Obviously I...
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Love Island bombshell AJ sets sights on Teddy

New 'Love Island' bombshell AJ Bunker has her sights on getting to know Teddy Soares, Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis in the villa. Love Island's new bombshell AJ Bunker has set her sights on Teddy Soares. The 28-year-old hair extension technician is keen to get to know the 26-year-old senior...
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

Love Island bombshell Tyler Cruickshank has his eye on Kaz

We’re into the fourth week of Love Island 2021 and the bombshell arrivals just keep on coming! Tonight, we’ll see three new faces enter the villa. New girls Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings will be going into the villa with one new bombshell boy—26-year-old Tyler Cruickshank. Who is Tyler Cruickshank?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Danny Bibby has apologised for unearthed racist post

Love Island's Danny Bibby has released a statement after a racist comment was unearthed on his Instagram profile. Ahead of the Danny's arrival in the villa during tonight's (16 July 2021) episode, Love Island fans discovered a Instagram comment from 2019 in which he used a racial slur. ITV released...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford reportedly still has boyfriend

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford is causing confusion among fans, after a report claimed she actually still has a boyfriend. Apparently, 21-year-old Aaron Connolly still 'considers her to be his girlfriend' and claims he's looking after her pet dog while she's in the villa. According to The Sun, he reportedly...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Georgia drops hint that Hugo has feelings for Chloe

Love Island star Georgia Townend has hinted that Hugo Hammond may have feelings for Chloe Burrows after coupling up with her. Last night's (July 22) episode brought the drama as Hugo decided to partner with Chloe after she was dumped by Toby Aromolaran for Abigail Rawlings… which made Toby less-than-popular.
Georgia StateCosmopolitan

Love Island's Georgia has a theory about who Hugo likes in the villa

Love Island's latest dumpee has a convincing theory about why Hugo Hammond gave *that* speech about Chloe Burrows during last night's [22 July] episode. Well, Love Island is getting more dramatic by the day, isn't it? After Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank shared a kiss and Toby Aromolaran recoupled with Abigail Rawlings, Hugo chose to save Chloe over bombshell Georgia Townend.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Love Island fans joke Hugo's new haircut made him see red

Last night's [22 July] Love Island was all about Hugo Hammond. Not only did he deliver an intense speech during recoupling with Chloe Burrows, but fans also noticed he'd had a sneaky haircut. After Toby Aromolaran recoupled with Abigail Rawlings, Hugo chose to save Chloe over bombshell Georgia Townend. Viewers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy