Summit County, UT

Guest editorial: County GOP chair’s take on Critical Race Theory is beyond the pale

By Tom Gadek Park City
Park Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent Guest Editorial expressing the Republican view of Critical Race Theory (CRT) was beyond the pale. The Chair of the Summit County GOP’s suggestion that CRT is an existential threat to the citizens and children of Utah, the citing of Seinfeld and the Costanza Rule (“if you believe it, it is not a lie”), and defining Postmodernist thought as a disease is the very definition of duplicitous behavior in the face of the Post Trumpian Regressive GOP denial of reality. If the current GOP truly believes what they spew forth: that Trump won the 2020 election, that the “big steal” wrongly denied the country of the rightful Republican leadership that will self righteously reappear in all of its Republican glory next month, and that State level legislation being passed to specifically misrepresent CRT and target Black voters as unqualified and fraudulent does not expose the GOP’s duplicity, then the corollary to the Costanza doctrine must be true….

Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Politicsnsjonline.com

NC governor refuses to take position on Critical Race Theory

RALEIGH – At a July 21 press briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper refused to take a position on what has become a hot-button education issue across the country: whether Critical Race Theory, a Marxist concept, should have its components used in the state’s public schools. Critical Race Theory is based in...
ozaukeepress.com

LETTER: Critical race theory: It’s OK to say ancestors made mistakes

Looks like there is a new bogeyman for the racist right called critical race theory, which is probably not understood by most of its critics, but serves as a convenient catch-all for white grievance and racial animosity. Summer 2020 and the Black Lives Matter movement highlighted the need for CRT...
Iola Register

Let’s talk about critical race theory

Start with some definitions and facts. Critical race theory is an academic field that critiques issues of racial justice in the United States. It loops in the legal system and work of advocates to create a framework for understanding how racial discriminations works and is perpetuated in the United States.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
Societytheknightnews.com

Critical Race Theory: Behind the Debate That’s Sweeping the Nation

Over the past several weeks, the concept of Critical Race Theory has exploded into the popular consciousness in the wake of several state legislatures passing laws purportedly banning the teaching of the concept in K-12 schools. Some have pushed back against these bans arguing that these pieces of legislation are simply strawman to attack diversity initiatives in schools more broadly.
SocietyIbj.com

Letter: Kennedy’s analysis of critical race theory is inadequate

Dr. Sheila Suess Kennedy’s piece on critical race theory—or CRT—asserts that students are barely learning civics and certainly aren’t learning enough background information to study CRT or its predecessor, critical theory [“Uninformed frenzy over critical race theory is all politics,” July 9]. At best this assertion is naive. An application...

