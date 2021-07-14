Guest editorial: County GOP chair’s take on Critical Race Theory is beyond the pale

The recent Guest Editorial expressing the Republican view of Critical Race Theory (CRT) was beyond the pale. The Chair of the Summit County GOP’s suggestion that CRT is an existential threat to the citizens and children of Utah, the citing of Seinfeld and the Costanza Rule (“if you believe it, it is not a lie”), and defining Postmodernist thought as a disease is the very definition of duplicitous behavior in the face of the Post Trumpian Regressive GOP denial of reality. If the current GOP truly believes what they spew forth: that Trump won the 2020 election, that the “big steal” wrongly denied the country of the rightful Republican leadership that will self righteously reappear in all of its Republican glory next month, and that State level legislation being passed to specifically misrepresent CRT and target Black voters as unqualified and fraudulent does not expose the GOP’s duplicity, then the corollary to the Costanza doctrine must be true….