Patrick County, VA

Locating body of missing runner in Patrick County like 'finding a needle in a haystack'

By BILL WYATT Martinsville Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a New York man who had been missing in the mountains of Patrick County for more than a week was found down a steep ravine just before sunset on Monday. Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said his deputies along with employees of Primland Resort were looking for Bruce Rubin, 61, of Chappaqua, N.Y., along the south end of Buzzards Roost Trail when they spotted the remains off of a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge.

