2212 Accomac St, Henrico, VA 23231

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE CLASSIC ALL BRICK CAPE COD WITH SLATE ROOF! This 3 bed, 2 full bath CAPE is a PERFECT fixer-upper waiting for your personal touches! The home boasts many amenities including FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM; hardwood floors throughout; RENOVATED BATHROOMS; Cute arched entryway foyer; Kitchen with gas cooking, maple cabinets, Corian counters; Spacious dining room; Family room with built in cabinets, fireplace, mantle with dentil and fluted trim; INCREDIBLE screened rear porch. Other amenities include switchback stairwell, detached shed, private rear yard with partial privacy fence and much more. This home has a great location in a secluded corner of Montrose Heights and just minutes away from The White Oak Village Shopping Center, Rocketts Landing, Gilley's Park, Capital Trail and a TON of cool restaurants and breweries! Don't miss out this one. You'll regret it! Also, be sure to check out the video too!