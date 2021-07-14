Cancel
Interior Design

Thrifty mum shows off stunning hallway floor she created using £1.99 Home Bargains vinyl

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
IF multiple lockdowns have taught us anything, it's that we're actually rather good at home improvement projects.

Well if you're looking for a new DIY project to sink your teeth into, then you might want to take notes from this thrifty mum.

The mum proudly showed off her Home Bargains floor makeover Credit: Facebook

Posting on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the savvy parent explained how she made over her hallway in just two hours.

She explained: "My laminate flooring had started to pop up at the joins and the kids kept catching their feet."

Instead of laying down a new floor, the mum popped to her local Home Bargains to check out their vinyl offerings - and was chuffed when she found this £1.99 geometric print.

After falling in love with the look of them, the mum stocked up enough packs to cover the whole room - which set her back £24 in total.

Showing off the finished result, she added: "I know its not to everyone's taste but I'm chuffed!

"They had different styles including an oak floor effect. Happy kids with happy feet!"

Needless to say, the tile transformation was a hit with other bargain hunters in the group and racked up over 5,600 'likes'.

Tagging a mate in the comments, one replied: "I want to do this so bad in our hallway!"

It only took her two hours to lay the new floor Credit: Facebook
She picked up the vinyl floor tiles for just £1.99 a pack Credit: home bargains
  • Self-Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tiles, £1.99 from Home Bargains -

Another gushed: "Looks amazing! Good job!"

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Better then carpet I must say!"

"We should do this in every room," a fourth gushed.

For more amazing home transformations, this thrifty couple quoted £500 for garden makeover totally transform it themselves with FREE Marketplace finds & B&M bargains.

And this easy panelling tutorial makes any room in your house look chic for under £50.

Plus this woman transformed her drab staircase with stylish wood panelling and the whole look only cost her £30.

