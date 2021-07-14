Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Big Time Rush spark reunion rumours 8 years after split with social media clue

By Zoe Delaney
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bsuw0_0awUMuTr00
Rumours are rife that the foursome are back together following a synchronised social media update

It's a good day to be a Big Time Rush fan as it looks like the popular American boyband are preparing for a reunion.

Eagle-eyed fans of the four-piece group spotted some suspicious social media activity from the band's members on Monday, which has sparked rumours the band is reuniting after splitting back in 2013.

Fans of the boys, who were formed thanks to a Nickelodeon series of the same name, began speculating about new music from the group when it was noticed that the members all updated their profile pictures at the same time.

Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Kendall Schmidt, alongside the band's official Twitter page, all switched their pictures to the same red circle - which sent fans wild with theories about what it could mean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4362TQ_0awUMuTr00
Big Time Rush fans think the band are reuniting

“Big Time Rush possible comeback, pls 6 year old me is SCREAMING,” wrote one fan on social media, speculating that a new single is coming from the boys.

“Big Time Rush stans it’s our time to shine,” another penned when they spotted the social media update that hints that some news in imminent.

The Los Angeles–based boy band rose to fame thanks in 2009.

The children's TV show they all starred in focused on the adventures of four hockey players, played by the band members after they were selected to form a boy band by fictional mega music producer Gustavo Rocque.

The TV series' success led to the fictional band having very real success in the music world - gaining an army of loyal fans as they released three albums before splitting after their final tour in 2014.

Big Time Rush supporters were thrilled in June 2020 when the group teamed up once again for a virtual reunion on Carlos' YouTube channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HBip_0awUMuTr00
Fans think that because the band members and their joint social media accounts changed their profile pics to a red circle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whRDY_0awUMuTr00
The band rose to fame in 2009

“These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much,” Carlos wrote in the video’s description of the clip that featured the foursome performing an acoustic rendition of their song “Worldwide” from home.

“They have also made us want to stay connected with each other. We got inspired to record and sing together again seeing how many smiles our check-in video created weeks back.”

Rumours about a Big Time Rush reunion date all the way back to 2018 when band member Carlo discussed the group while appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

“I really love performing and doing the TV show on set was fun, but going out and seeing the fans in person and getting that kind of immediate, instant gratification — there’s nothing like that,” he told the International Business Times ahead of the reality TV show's finale.

“And that, I think, is the one thing that I miss. And I look back and look at videos. That would be fun to do again someday.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Penavega
Person
James Maslow
Person
Logan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Time Rush#Reality Tv#Rumours#Dancing With The Stars#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Big Time Rush Get Fans Excited For Potential Music Return!

The guys of Big Time Rush are getting fans really excited…. The band – Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega and Kendall Schmidt – as well as the BTR account, just made the same change to each of their Instagram profiles. Each account changed their profile photo of just a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Death in Paradise's Joséphine Jobert sparks fan reaction after revealing times are not always 'easy'

It's clear that Joséphine Jobert is a very positive person – and, naturally, the actress is keen to encourage people to 'keep smiling' even when times are tough. The Death in Paradise star, who is currently in Guadeloupe filming series 11 of the BBC show, shared a candid post on her Instagram recently about smiling even when times are "not easy", and her fans could definitely relate.
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

Nick Cannon Shows Off All 7 Of His Children On Instagram!

Nick Cannon is showing off all seven of his babies on social media!. Nick is newly a proud father of seven children. He took to social media Monday (July 19th), to recognize all of them. The entertainer welcomed three children this summer. His youngest baby, Zen Scott Cannon, was born on June 23rd.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos!

Babies’ room! Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren Luyendyk gave fans an inside look at newborn twins Lux and Senna‘s sweet nursery on Friday, July 16. The proud dad, 39, shared a set of six photos of the gorgeous room to his Instagram. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” he gushed in the caption. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids.”
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Do Greg, Katie have another date?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!. We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy