Love Island's Lucinda Strafford tipped to leave as bookies back Brad McClelland to stay

By Jasmine Allday
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g01fR_0awUMoQj00
After the shock news that either Lucinda or Brad would be next to exit the Love Island villa, bookies have listed the fashion boutique owner as favourite to leave the ITV2 show, ahead of labourer Brad

Love Island fans are set to say goodbye to either Lucinda Stafford or Brad McClelland tonight.

One of the hopefuls will see their time in the villa draw to a close after fans voted them the least compatible couple, ahead of Hugo Hammond and Sharon Gaffka and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Because of the vote, Lucinda and Brad will have to decide between them which one of them should exit the show.

Bookies have Lucinda as favourite to leave the show, with odds of 1/2, according to Ladbrokes, while Brad's odds are 6/4 to be the next Islander heading home to the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOe93_0awUMoQj00
Lucinda is favourite to leave Love Island tonight (Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

While things don't look too good for Lucinda, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole are current favourites to win the show at 2/1 whilst Toby and Chloe sit at second place in the odds with 6/1, followed by Aaron Francis and Kaz Kamwi at 7/1.

Ladbrokes' Jessica O'Reilly said: "Brad's been in the villa since day one, and it looks like he'll continue for a little while yet and it will be Lucinda who's sent packing."

It comes after Brad and Lucinda went on their first date together, where she quizzed him on how he thought their romance was going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ5aZ_0awUMoQj00
The couple were dealt the shock news on Tuesday

During the chat, she asked him: "How are you feeling? Are you happy you’re coupled up with me?"

To which he replied: "I’ve been in there two weeks and been sharing a room with everyone, and I was just lying there thinking, 'I’m here with everyone but I’m in here with no-one’ and then you came in and straight away."

Complimenting Brad, Lucinda then added: “I do think your eyes are your best feature," to which he replied: “That’s why I’m wearing blue, it brings out my eyes!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2minqd_0awUMoQj00

Lucinda was keen to know if Brad has eyes for anyone else, and he answered: "Are you asking if my head would be turned?

"At the minute, the level of attraction is ridiculous and so far the more I’m getting to know you, everything is taking off for me."

While the bookies have backed Lucinda to leave, Love Island fans are convinced Brad will be the one going home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Odyon_0awUMoQj00

One tweeted: "Reckon Brad should be dumped from #loveIsland tonight. Or, if Lucinda is really into him then maybe should she tag along?"

"I think Brad is going home as he had so many chances," another posted.

A third wrote: "Lucinda is not serious about brad. The way she kept saying 'never say never' but I think brad will go and Lucinda will crack on with Aaron."

"I really can’t imagine Brad making Lucinda go home," another agreed.

Comments / 0

