Immigration

Ben Foden's wife insists immigration officials were wrong to block his kids travelling to US

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhJkU_0awUMK9300

Ben Foden's wife Jackie Smith has insisted immigration officials were wrong to block his kids from travelling to the US to visit their dad.

On Monday, the authorities stopped Jackie's step-children Aoife, nine, and Tadhg, six - who Ben, 35, shares with ex-wife Una Healy - from flying to New York, leaving the children "heartbroken" that they could not spend the summer with their dad and Jackie, 36, in America.

After the devastating ordeal which took place at Dublin airport, Jackie, who shares daughter Farrah with Ben, has told MailOnline : "They should have been allowed to travel! There's a ban on EU citizens, except immediate family!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmoM9_0awUMK9300
Ben Foden with his wife Jackie ( Image: Internet Unknown)

She continued: "Children by marriage should be considered immediate! Ben and I can travel back and forth on our marriage certificate, but can't bring our kids? My stepkids? It's ridiculous!

"We called Aer Lingus multiple times, checked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on travel which are very clear: immediate family CAN travel!"

Jackie added how "disappointed" she was as "we're all vaxxed in America" and "we aren't facing a Covid crisis anymore".

"We need to get on with it and return to normal life!" Jackie concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbqrX_0awUMK9300
She welcomed daughter Farrah with Ben last May

Ben's new wife Jackie had flown all the way from New York to Dublin to collect Aoife and Tadhg and travel back to her native America with them.

But sadly the kids were left gutted when they were forced to return home without even coming close to seeing their dad, RSVP Live reports.

Jackie then flew back to JFK and the youngsters returned home.

Rugby star Ben wasn't able to make the journey himself because he's still waiting to be granted full citizenship status after marrying Jackie in 2019.

Jackie explained why her "two stepbabies" weren't with her and Ben in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"I currently just spent the past month organising their trips over to the US- getting tickets booked," she penned.

"Hours on the phone with Aer Lingus making sure their stepmother can bring them over and booking their ESTA's. Ben can't travel because he is getting his greencard processed and can't leave the country.

"I take the red eye to Dublin last night. When I checked in at JFK the attendants check on the kids return flights. Everyone was made aware of my plans to turn right back around with my stepkids."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r8zr_0awUMK9300
Ben poses with ex-wife Una Healy - whose kids were blocked from travelling to see him ( Image: Getty Images Europe)

Jackie said the only alternative she and Ben had was to fly the kids to Turkey or Mexico instead.

She continued: "I pick them up in Dublin today only to have their tickets blocked by immigration.

"An hour at check in trying to get them through and then another 1-2 hours stuck in immigration offices only to be told there is a ban on EU citizens and there's nothing possible we can do other than fly to Turkey or Mexico quarantine for 14 days and then bring them over from there."

Aoife and Tadhg had been hoping to see their dad and baby sister for the first time since Christmas.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

