Miami Beach, FL

Inside Novak Djokovic’s £4m Miami Beach apartment with spa and pools he sold just days after Wimbledon 2021 triumph

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has enjoyed a lucrative month both on and off the court.

Not only did he pocket £1.7million for winning Wimbledon, but he also flogged his plush apartment on Miami beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFYCY_0awUMC5F00
Novak Djokovic owned a stunning apartment in this Miami Beach complex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2II20q_0awUMC5F00
The property boasts brilliant views over the Atlantic Ocean Credit: Eighty Seven Park

The stunning three-bedroom property fetched a staggering £4m after going on the market.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner purchased the apartment in the 18-story luxury building in 2017.

It boasts a panoramic 25-foot wrap-around balcony that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, bay, park and city.

It also has a 55-foot heated pool, along with a sauna, steam room, fitness centre and wet bar.

Facilities also include a wine bar, a library, and even a Hammam - A Turkish bath.

The Serbian won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Whoever purchased the property from Djokovic, will be rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EP15_0awUMC5F00
Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRbpJ_0awUMC5F00
The apartment has three luxury bedrooms - each with their own view Credit: Eighty Seven Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KSku_0awUMC5F00
Djokovic sold the apartment for £4million Credit: Eighty Seven Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAVA3_0awUMC5F00
Each room has its own ensuite bathroom Credit: Eighty Seven Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSfuK_0awUMC5F00
Facilities in the apartment include swimming pools for residents Credit: Eighty Seven Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2EMp_0awUMC5F00
Residents of the apartment will live within walking distance of A-list celebrities Credit: Eighty Seven Park

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has recently purchased an apartment in the same region for around £7.25m.

The swanky Porsche Design Tower, completed in 2017, sits on the Sunny Isles beachfront in Miami.

It has sparked transfer speculation that the Argentine is preparing for a career swansong at Inter Miami once his finally decides to leave the Nou Camp.

