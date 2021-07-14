Why Newly Signed WR Nelson Agholor Will Help Improve The Offense
It is no secret that the Patriot’s offense last season was arguably one of the worst in the league. Ranking 27th overall in the NFL, the Patriots offense in 2020 was non-existent. This offense, that added Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady, lacked playmakers, especially at the wide receiver position. After losing Julian Edelman to a knee injury early in the season, the Patriots wideout room became extremely thin. During free agency, Bill Belichick knew this roster needed major upgrades, especially on offense.fullpresscoverage.com
Comments / 0