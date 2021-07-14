Why Newly Signed WR Nelson Agholor Will Help Improve The Offense

The New England Patriots were set to have a plethora of key players returning to the club in 2021 after opting out last year. Key among them was safety Patrick Chung. Instead, the 33-year-old veteran noted that he woke up one morning this past spring and realized it was time for him to call it a career and retire. While most folks found out about Chung's retirement via a post on social media, the safety naturally had to inform those within the Patriots organization directly. That includes Bill Belichick, which Chung recently admitted was one of the more difficult conversations he's had in quite a bit.