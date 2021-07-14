Evergreen Ballroom History Series: Dance Nights of the 1950s

A 1950s Saturday night in Lacey meant going out to the Evergreen Ballroom to dance until the very last song, long past midnight. There were many dance hall venues in the South Sound area, but The Green, as it was familiarly called, had already made its mark as the ginchiest place to cut a rug in the presence of talented performers and singers. The ballroom booked the bands, both big names and local talent, to set the beat and entertain eager throngs of dancers.