Child tax credit 2021: Families will only be able to get a stimulus check this week with an ID.me account

By Chris Bradford
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 20 days ago
AMERICANS will need to set up an ID.me account if they want to claim child tax credit payments this week.

The expanded scheme will see up to 39million households receive six monthly payments worth up to $300 until the end of the year.

An ID.me account is required if families want to manage their payments from August.

Households may want to receive the child tax credit in full next year instead of receiving monthly checks.

The tool allows households to update their details so the IRS can send the correct amount of cash, according to CNET.

To create an ID.me account, you will need to keep your passport or driving license nearby.

Americans should head to the child tax credit portal on the IRS website and click "Manage Advance Payments".

Then, the next step is to create an ID.me account.

The site will ask Americans to confirm their email address and there will be an option to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA).

stimulus checks live blog for the latest updates on Covid-19 relief...

This is an extra layer of security designed to protect families from others who may want to access personal information.

Americans will then be required to upload their photo ID and enter their social security number.

You should receive a text message asking you to confirm your profile.

Once you click "Allow", you will then be able to send the verification to the IRS.

If the agency cannot verify the profile, there will be an option to have a video call with a "Trusted Referee" so the process can be completed.

Families will receive the first child tax credit payment from July 15.

Households with kids under the age of six will receive $300 and can use the money to pay off bills or treat the children.

Parents with children aged between six and 17 will receive $250.

Families with newborn babies will qualify for payments worth up to $3,600, according to CNET.

CASH BOOST

Households with adopted babies can also receive the checks providing they are US citizens.

And, families with college students may qualify for a $500 single payment as part of the rollout.

The IRS has also launched an app targeted at those who do not normally file tax returns.

Single Americans that earn less than $12,200 a year do not have to file a tax return.

Those eligible can use the app to provide the IRS with their name, address, and social security number.

The child tax credit extension is not permanent, but Joe Biden wants the scheme to continue until 2025.

He tweeted: “As I’ve said again and again: The people who really need a tax break in this country are working families.

"That’s why my Build Back Agenda will extend the expanded Child Tax Credit we passed under my American Rescue Plan.”

Families with college students may be entitled to a one-off $500 payment under Biden's plans Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

