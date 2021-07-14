Cancel
Raiders Opinion: Depth Could Keep Team Afloat

By Grant Richards
fullpresscoverage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on the team, reviewing a roster in mid-July can bring forth a spectrum of emotions. For once, the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster, there is confidence not followed by doubt. After years of being “just a couple pieces away”, it finally feels like the Raiders are poised to turn a new page. Considering the fact that injuries happen to every team, seeing the Raiders’ depth at almost every vital position is incredibly enlightening. For every solidified starter, there is at least one young player chomping at his heels, ready to take their spot.

