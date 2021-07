Peanut butter, hair rollers and air-conditioning units: all created by Black inventors and all part of Pyer Moss’s couture fashion show. Kerby Jean-Raymond, director of the fashion label, made history as the first Black American designer invited by France’s Chambre Syndicale to show a collection during Paris Couture Week. Jean-Raymond includes Black history in all of his work; his latest collection showcased the creations of Black inventors in a fusion of fashion, art and sculpture. The runway stood in front of the Villa Lewaro mansion, built by African American self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in 1917.