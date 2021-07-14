Cancel
Food & Drinks

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar getting a makeover

Springfield Business Journal
 10 days ago

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is getting a makeover. Coca-Cola announced the product would be changed to taste more like regular Coke. Its can also will be switched to all red, rather than red and black. "Despite its enormous success, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar still represents a relatively small percentage," of the Coke...

James Quincey
#Coca Cola Zero Sugar#Red And Black#Ceo#Food Drink#Coca Cola Zero Sugar#Coke
thecountrycook.net

COCA-COLA AND PEANUTS

This Coca-Cola and Peanuts is an old-school southern drink with a long and interesting history. It's a convenient drink and snack in one!. The story goes that this Coca-Cola and Peanuts combination drink/snack originated in the 1920's. Hard-working, blue collar workers (who did not have easy access to wash their hands during breaks) didn't want to get their snacks dirty so they would dump their peanuts into their Coke bottles. Coca-Cola, at the time, was a daily staple drink and this snack idea made huge headway from Georgia all the way up to Virginia. It was especially popular in the Appalachian region where miners quickly caught on to the practical idea. P.S. - it's really good with Mountain Dew too!
The Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Rebounds in a Big Way

Sales for the beverage-making giant are back above 2019 levels. The company's profit margin is higher thanks to rising prices and reduced expenses. Coke is now expecting double-digit percentage organic sales gains in 2021. The soda rebound is in full swing. This week, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported a sharp sales recovery...
America’s taste for hard seltzer is suddenly starting to wane

The once-hot market for hard seltzer is losing its fizz. It’s an abrupt reversal: The category, with U.S. sales of $4.3 billion, was a hit in recent years as health-conscious consumers sought out lower-calorie options and quarantine doldrums piqued interest in new flavors. Brands like White Claw, made by the Mark Anthony Group, came out of nowhere, and big beer companies like Molson Coors Beverage, Constellation Brands and Anheuser-Busch InBev launched their own products.
Benzinga

Coca-Cola Confirms Its World's Beloved Brand Status

For more than a century, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has been "refreshing the world in mind, body, and spirit". The company aims to inspire moments of optimism, to create value and make a difference. On Wednesday, the beverage giant revealed second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations,...
EconomyStreet.Com

Monster Beverage Corporation

As Treasury heads for longer-dated issuance and names like PTON run higher on earnings, selloffs late in the trading day continue. As for pressure on the Chinese side, I think a September 17.8% decline in exports to the U.S. compounded on top of a 22% decline in August speaks for itself.
Benzinga

Analyzing Coca-Cola's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $57.13. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Coca-Cola pops as reopening boosts earnings

Coca-Cola reported a big jump in quarterly profits Wednesday, scoring higher sales in North America and other markets where economic activity sprung back to life following coronavirus restrictions. The soda giant’s second quarter results benefited from the striking contrast with the year-ago period, which was buffeted by the sudden halt...
Coca-Cola earns 4.886 million in the first semester, 7% more

New York, Jul 21 (EFE) .- Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday a net profit of 4.886 million dollars in the first half of the year, 7% more than the previous year, with a clear rebound in sales in the second quarter thanks to the reopening of the hotel and entertainment industry.
Coca-Cola: A Stock That Rallied More Than 4% In A Week

Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO) jumped more than 4% in just the last one week. In the last ten days, also, the rise has been more than 4% while in the last one month the stock is up almost 2%. The primary reason for the rally in the last one week has been the strength the stock is displaying as the company nears its Q2 2021 results announcement. KO is expected to report EPS of $0.55, which would mark a 31% y-o-y rise, while revenues are expected to grow 29% to $9.25 billion in the quarter. Coca-Cola is also innovating with its offerings, especially Coca-Cola Zero Sugar by trying to give it a refreshing taste and new packaging. Rising health consciousness along with the demand for fresh flavors has been driving the sale of beverages in recent times. Keeping this trend in mind, Coca-Cola has optimized the flavors of the existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while retaining its core ingredients and nutritional content.
Benzinga

5 Most Unusual Coca-Cola Beverage Experiments

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is back to tinkering with its formulas. This time it is with a newly announced update to its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar product, the successor to the Coca-Cola Zero that was discontinued in 2017 after 12 years on the market. The company is no stranger to...
Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He said the stock has not yet reached its pre-pandemic highs and it is providing about a 3% dividend yield, which lands some level of support. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the stock...
Coca-Cola is changing its recipe – soda fans are worried

Coca-Cola has announced that it will be altering the taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (formerly Coke Zero), creating an “even more delicious and refreshing recipe”, but some drinks fans are unhappy about the news. “Why are you changing my favourite drink?? I like it precisely because it’s not as sweet...
Coca-Cola to introduce new Coke Zero — and consumers are nervous

Coca-Cola is about to change the formula for Coke Zero — and some soda drinkers are having flashbacks. Later this month, new versions of Coke Zero Sugar will be arriving on store shelves as Coke looks to fend off competition from Pepsi Zero Sugar. The new recipe, as well as...
Please Coca-Cola, Don’t Do This Again

I just cannot properly express my distress at this news. First though, I think a bit of a history lesson is needed for those of us who didn’t live through this nightmare the first time. A lot of people regard this now as one of the most ingenious marketing ploys of all-time, but in the moment it was thought to be one of the biggest mistakes in American product history. In 1985, Coca-Cola decided they needed to change the flavor of Coke and “New Coke” was born.

