Independence Café — A Unique Boutique, Rockland County’s newest retailer, opened on July 1 within the Bridges Welcome Center at the Palisades Center in West Nyack. The nonprofit Bridges is one of 41 Independent Living Centers (ILC) operating in New York under the auspices of the state’s Education Department. According to CEO and Executive Director Carlos Martinez, the ILCs aim to empower individuals with disabilities to make independent decisions while working to ensure they can achieve equal access to any opportunity they wish to pursue.