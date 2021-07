Just 18 days after dislocating his shoulder, Alun Wyn Jones has been passed fit to make a remarkable return to the Lions squad in South Africa. Warren Gatland hailed the return of the tour captain as a “massive boost” as the Lions prepare to face a fully loaded South Africa A side in what is being described as a “fourth Test.” Jones will fly to Cape Town on Thursday and could play a part in the Lions’ final warm-up match against the Stormers on Saturday. The first Test against the Springboks is on July 24.