Utah gov apologizes for COVID-19 vaccine data error: ‘We screwed up’

By Alexandria Hein
foxwilmington.com
 18 days ago

Utah’s governor apologized Monday for an apparent error in COVID-19 vaccination data reporting. In a statement tweeted out to followers, Gov. Spencer Cox said the state “screwed up” in reporting that 70% of adult residents had received at least one shot of a vaccine, when the actual total was around 67.07%.

