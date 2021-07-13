Utah gov apologizes for COVID-19 vaccine data error: ‘We screwed up’

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis had a stern warning Wednesday for those who are choosing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (credit: CBS) “From January to the end of June, 95.7% of hospitalizations were people who were not vaccinated,” he said at a media briefing in the Governor’s Mansion on Logan Street in Denver. “About 95% of deaths were also people who weren’t vaccinated.” That’s why he is urging unvaccinated Coloradans to step up and do their part. He says people don’t have to end up in hospitals or dead, “(It is) entirely preventable.” Polis is sweetening the deal with some giveaways. Across the...