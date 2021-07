Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he has a responsibility to help Valtteri Bottas find a seat for 2022 if he opts to replace him with George Russell. Bottas is out of contract at the end of the year, and his future has been an open question for several months. Mercedes has made clear that the choice is between the Finn and Williams youngster Russell, and the decision is expected to be made during the August break that follows next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. If this year proves to be Bottas’s last with the team, Wolff said he would do what he could to help the Finn find another ride.