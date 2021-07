Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 5.79% of CarParts.com worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.