Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Parson signs off on gas tax hike

Springfield Business Journal
 10 days ago

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed the state's first fuel tax increase in decades into law. The increase is expected to generate nearly $500 million annually to shore up funding for the state's roads and bridges. Missouri's gas tax of 17 cents per gallon is slated to rise by 12.5...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Sen. Boozman defends farmers on proposed tax hikes

Sen. John Boozman said this week that proposed tax increases would be "devastating" for family farmers in Arkansas and across the country, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. What's happening: The Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act, proposed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), would change tax rules that currently exempt...
Personal Financegreenecountycommonwealth.com

Gov. Parson signs controversial education bill

New legislation establishes “Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program”. Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 349, which provides scholarships for parents wanting to send their children into school districts outside of where they live, into law on Wednesday, July 14. The law establishes the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. Tax credits Under the law, any Missouri taxpayer will receive a tax credit equal to a contribution when they make to an educational assistance organization (EAO). The tax credit is limited to 50-percent of the taxpayer’s tax liability, but any remaining credit from a donation can be.
Erwin, TNerwinrecord.net

Proposed Erwin budget would not hike tax rate

The Town of Erwin moved one step closer to approving its 2021-22 budget on Monday evening. The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of the 2021-22 budget during the BMA meeting on Monday, July 12. “The general fund has cash receipts of $6,086,174,” Town of Erwin...
Swansea, SCLexington County Chronicle

Swansea tax hike dead

Mayor’s indictment costly to hospitality, property tax plans. Swansea’s plan to raise taxes to cover a $75,000 town deficit appears dead. Mayor Jerald Sanders had 2 other Town Council votes to enact an unpopular 2% hospitality tax and raise local property taxes. But the mayor has been indicted on a...
Politicskwos.com

If Eric Greitens was still Governor there might not be a gas tax hike

Supporters of the increase in Missouri’s gas tax should be glad Mike Parson is the Governor. Former Governor Eric Greitens sounds like he would have vetoed the measure …. Parson signed the bill into law. Greitens doesn’t like how legislative sponsors used a rebate provision as a way to get around sending the proposal back to the voters.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Governor signs bill raising gas tax in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state’s first gasoline tax increase in decades. Longtime transportation funding advocate Parson signed the bill late Monday, spokesperson Kelli Jones said. He planned to attend ceremonial bill signings near Kansas City’s John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge and at other infrastructure projects in the state on Tuesday.
Personal Financenorthwestmoinfo.com

Parson Signs Private Schooling Tax Credit Bills into Law

Governor Parson has signed two school choice bills into law. The bills will let donors provide scholarships to students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school. In return, they get state tax credits. Under the plan, it prioritizes special needs students and those who qualify for free and reduce the price of school meals. Only students living in a Missouri city with a population of 30,000 or more can qualify.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Our view: Gas tax a good tax

Missouri is about to get its first gas tax increase in decades. • You won’t notice it. The plan is to raise gas taxes by 2.5 cents per year over the next five years, beginning this October, for a total increase of 12.5 cents. That means our current gas tax of 17 cents, which is the lowest outside Alaska, will go to 29.5 cents five years from now. That will still be below the national average of 30 cents per gallon.
Jefferson City, MOmaconhomepress.com

Governor Parson Concludes 2021 Bill Signings

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – By the end of today, Governor Mike Parson will have signed 13 remaining pieces of legislation into law, concluding bill singings for the 2021 legislative session. SB 26 - Public Safety. Modifies several provisions related to public safety, including providing taxpayers with the ability to obtain...
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson signs new ESA program into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed off on an education savings account (ESA) bill Wednesday, enacting a new program proponents say will increase school choice for Missourians. HB 349, sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, establishes the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. The program would allow taxpayers to claim...
Missouri StateSpringfield Business Journal

Missouri unemployment rate inches up

Missouri's unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a point in June. The state's jobless rate last month was 4.3%, up from 4.2% in May, according to a news release from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The data is seasonally adjusted. "Short-term shortages of semiconductor chips may hold...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Parson signs gas tax into law; MSU reports record fundraising haul

Gov. Mike Parson is crisscrossing Missouri this week to sign various bills into law, ranging from an increase in the state’s gas tax to a program designed to fund school choice. Parson is holding several events Tuesday celebrating legislation raising the state’s gas tax, which is currently the second-lowest in the U.S. The tax will increase 12.5 cents per gallon, to 29.5 cents, by 2025. In pandemic news, with kids set to return to school next month, the St. Louis County Department of Health released details of a back-to-school immunization program along with a public health advisory Monday. The advisory comes as the county has seen a 63% surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Speaking of highs, the Missouri State University Foundation reported a record fundraising haul for the fiscal year that ended June 30. MSU’s fundraising arm brought in $25.8 million for the year, eclipsing its previous high by $3.1 million.
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson greenlights gas tax increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson greenlit an incremental gas tax increase Tuesday, bumping it up to 29.5 cents by 2025. A passion project for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, the legislature gave the final approval for his SB 262 during the final week of session. It incrementally increases the gas tax by 2.5 cents annually beginning in October with the funds earmarked for road and bridge repairs.
Trafficgreercitizen.com

Few SC bridges fixed with gas-tax-hike funds

Only three bridge projects have been completed in South Carolina with the nearly $2 billion in revenues collected under the 2017 state gas-tax-hike law, recently released transportation department records show. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you...
Missouri Stateroadsbridges.com

Missouri governor signs transportation funding law that includes gas tax hike

Gov. Mike Parson this week signed new legislation into law to increase transportation funding for state and local infrastructure projects across Missouri. The legislation includes a 2.5-cent-per-gallon annual fuel tax increase over five years beginning in 2021. The current state gas tax is 17 cents per gallon and the increase is slated to take effect in October, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy