Parson signs off on gas tax hike

Gov. Mike Parson is crisscrossing Missouri this week to sign various bills into law, ranging from an increase in the state’s gas tax to a program designed to fund school choice. Parson is holding several events Tuesday celebrating legislation raising the state’s gas tax, which is currently the second-lowest in the U.S. The tax will increase 12.5 cents per gallon, to 29.5 cents, by 2025. In pandemic news, with kids set to return to school next month, the St. Louis County Department of Health released details of a back-to-school immunization program along with a public health advisory Monday. The advisory comes as the county has seen a 63% surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Speaking of highs, the Missouri State University Foundation reported a record fundraising haul for the fiscal year that ended June 30. MSU’s fundraising arm brought in $25.8 million for the year, eclipsing its previous high by $3.1 million.