Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most popular picture book authors is ready to add a few more words. Adam Rubin is known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos.” He is now working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” comes out in February. It's a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives. Each of the stories will feature black and white illustrations from a different artist, including Daniel Salmieri, who worked on “Dragon Loves Tacos.” Rubin’s other books include “Those Darn Squirrels!” and “Gladys the Magic Chicken,” scheduled for October.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Science Fiction#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
RecipesFremont Tribune

You need to try these ice cream bar recipes from TikTok

Some summer days are so hot and humid that all you want to do is sit around in the air conditioning and eat ice cream. These TikTok creators are making some amazing ice cream bar combinations that you need to try on those days.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

Free Ice Cream National Ice Cream Day

Some of us New Yorkers look forward to a few freebies. On July 18th, 2021 is NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY!. Tipsyscoop x Dogfishhead is giving out 50 free scoops of their collab dairy free ice cream (barlours at Kips Bay, Williamsburg & Long Beach open at noon)!. 16handles giving out...
Brooklyn, CTThe Day

An ice cream burger is the tastiest way to keep cool right now

Ice cream is working overtime this summer. Following a recent week of record-breaking heat, sales of the frosty treat are on the rise, from Las Vegas to New York. Tipsy Scoop, the New York-based shop that specializes in booze-infused flavors, saw triple the number of inquiries for catering and events during the past week, when a heat wave hit the city, compared to the week before. "At our Brooklyn location, we've had people coming to the door for ice cream two-plus hours before opening," says Tipsy Scoop's director of marketing, Rachel Chitwood.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Ice Cream from Gimmick to Rapture

Denizens of the Internet will have recently become familiar with, if not tired of, the phrase “nature is healing,” often applied archly to our slow return to pre-pandemic habits. I admit that the words crossed my mind the other day as a stranger approached me in Union Square. A friend and I were strolling through the Greenmarket carrying paper ice-cream cups, which a keen observer—as this stranger was—might have noticed were the exact bright-blue shade of a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Indeed, the cold confection within was the unmistakable hue of powdered orange Cheddar.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

You Can Now Get Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a childhood staple. Kids love mac and cheese, and they love ice cream. So why not combine the two?. Crazy as it may sound, that’s exactly what Kraft has done with the introduction of its limited-edition Kraft macaroni & cheese-flavored ice cream. Created in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the inventive flavor will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops around the country as well as online beginning at 11 a.m. ET on July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Old Timey Ice Cream now in Elko

ELKO — Old Timey Ice Cream — a mobile food vendor specializing in bubble waffles, ice cream, and cotton candy — has joined the Elko Area Chamber. The vendor has an old-fashioned ice cream maker that is powered by an antique 1 1/2 horsepower John Deere “hit and miss” engine.
Food & Drinksfox26houston.com

Mac and Cheese Ice Cream?

It can be served as a main dish or a side dish. But what about dessert? Our Stephen Morgan went out to try it. Take a look at what he had to say.
Grand Marais, MNboreal.org

Earn Tacos for Teens and Tweens from the Library

From the Grand Marais Public Library - July 15, 2021. Grand Marais Public Library and Hungry Hippie Tacos are teaming up to reward your reading with delicious food. If you are 10 or older, come to the library and pick up a punch card with a variety of reading-related activities on it.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

July is ice cream month

National Ice Cream Month is underway nationwide as people of all ages try to beat the heat. Local businesses are eager to get back to business after COVID-19 concerns for the past year. However, some effects from the pandemic are still impacting business. “Supplies have been really spotty when trying...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

Best Ice Cream Cake

It's a well-known fact that Ree Drummond loves her ice cream: "I've been making my own ice cream every summer for years," she says. That's why it was high time to take things one step further and add an ice cream cake to the dessert roster. This no-bake dessert recipe is just as good as an ice cream sundae, only bigger and more decadent. It’s made entirely with items you can find at the grocery store, no cooking required. As Ree says: "The really great thing about ice cream is...well, everything about it is great!"
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Ice Cream Promotions

My/Mochi Ice Cream has announced a new social media campaign for National Ice Cream Day (July 18, 2021) to offer consumers the ability to win free ice cream and even enter for a chance to win a whole year' supply. The campaign calls for consumers to show off their 'Mmm...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

30 of the Best Audible Books for Kids

I really enjoy audiobooks and use Audible often for my book listening needs. However, finding titles on Audible — particularly the best Audible books for kids — can sometimes be a challenge. I don’t mean when you know what you’re looking for, but I mean when you’re looking for recommendations.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month: The scoop from 3 local parlors

Whether it be soft-served or hard-packed, in a dish or on a cone, chocolate or vanilla, there’s no denying the near-universal love of ice cream. Throughout the summer, people descend upon local ice cream shops to partake in ordering a vanilla cone or a fudge sundae. It’s why President Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month in 1984.
Food & DrinksWYTV.com

Weird ice cream flavors from around the world

(WYTV) – You may have heard that Kraft produced a macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream, It looks cheesy, yellowy, and Kraft says its cheese powder combines with milk, cream and sugar to produce a yummy, buttery flavor. But you won’t believe some other ice cream flavors that have appeared...
Chippewa Falls, WIVolume One

Dreamy and Creamy? That’s Ice Cream From Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes

In the beginning, there were cheesecakes. Well, at least when it comes to Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes in Chippewa Falls. And now, there’s cheesecake ice cream – a brand-new treat to beat the heat. Owner and cheesecake extraordinaire Nicholas Weiner whips up his treats fresh every day, so customers get a surprise as to which flavor of cheesecake is available.
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Ice Cream Pie

Get creative with this kid-friendly dessert recipe. Every time I buy ice cream cones, I open the box and am met with a handful of intact cones and a whole lot more broken pieces. When life gives you shattered cones, make ice cream pie! Both waffle and sugar cones are easily transformed into pie crust, but I prefer the buttery flavor of the waffle variety. It’s only the first of several decisions you’ll be making when using this ultimate ice cream pie template. Get creative with your ice cream flavors and toppings, because the combinations are truly endless.
Recipesevpl.org

Learn the history of ice cream

What do Emperor Shang of the Chinese Tang Dynasty, Mrs. Mary Eales of England, and America’s own George Washington have in common?. One of our favorite desserts has its origins in Asia and the Middle East. Alexander the Great and the Roman Emperor Nero were known to partake in flavored ice drinks made with ice cut by Emperor Shang, who ruled China briefly in 710. They also were known to drink a yogurt-like drink made from fermented mare’s milk and flavored with camphor, which was chilled in ice pools.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Swirled Berry Ice Creams

If you're looking for a new ice cream flavor to get you through summer 2021, look no further than the new Summer Swirl option from Levi’s and Brave Robot. Though Levi's is known for its denim, the brand is branching out to partner with the animal-free ice cream brand Brave Robot. Together, the two brands have collaborated to create a limited-edition Summer Swirl flavor, just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, 2021. The new ice cream consists of a creamy vanilla base swirled with raspberry and blueberry. The ice cream will be sold in packs of four, and each one comes with limited-edition merchandise and stickers.
Restaurantscbslocal.com

Handel's Ice Cream

Lori Wallace is in Roseville at Handel's Ice Cream where they're showing us the most delicious flavors of ice cream! Which one is your favorite?

Comments / 0

Community Policy