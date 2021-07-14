From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

It's a well-known fact that Ree Drummond loves her ice cream: "I've been making my own ice cream every summer for years," she says. That's why it was high time to take things one step further and add an ice cream cake to the dessert roster. This no-bake dessert recipe is just as good as an ice cream sundae, only bigger and more decadent. It’s made entirely with items you can find at the grocery store, no cooking required. As Ree says: "The really great thing about ice cream is...well, everything about it is great!"