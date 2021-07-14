Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Belarus targets rights activists, journalists with raids

By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 10 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have raided offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists. The crackdown Wednesday comes just a day after the country’s authoritarian president promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations for allegedly fomenting unrest. Law enforcement officers raided the homes of several advocates with the prominent Viasna human rights center, as well as offices of other Belarusian NGOs and homes of activists and journalists in various regions of the ex-Soviet state. Belarus’ State Security Committee — the KGB — announced earlier this month it was conducting a large-scale operation to “purge radically-minded individuals.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ap#Belarusian#Ex Soviet#State Security Committee#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Belarus raids activists across country in coordinated crackdown

Belarusian authorities raided the homes and offices of NGOs and public figures on Wednesday, arresting dozens and seizing equipment, in what appeared to be a coordinated strike against civil society by the country’s self-declared president, Alexander Lukashenko.Early morning police raids took in addresses across the whole country — from Brest to Homel. Security officers were seen at the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the Beroc think tank, Belarus Popular Front party, Human Constanta and Viasna-96 among others.Colleagues have reported that Viasna’s veteran leader Ales Bialiatski, who cuts a legendary figure in the activist community,...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Rights groups raided as Belarus pursues crackdown

Belarusian security services on Wednesday raided a dozen human rights and opposition groups as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on civil society in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The raids came a day after Lukashenko vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs" in a meeting with Russian leader and key ally Vladimir Putin. The notorious KGB targeted at least five independent human rights organisations -- including the prominent Vyasna group and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee -- and detained several activists. Vyasna has been monitoring mass arrests that followed huge anti-Lukashenko protests last year. The group said that at least nine rights activists were detained including its chairman, Ales Belyatsky.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Belarus Police Target Vyasna, Other NGOs With Raids

MINSK -- Belarusian police have raided the offices of 12 nongovernmental organizations, including the Vyasna human rights center and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka further ramps up his crackdown on opponents and dissent. Activists said the offices searched on July 14 also included those of the...
Europewcn247.com

Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have declared the publisher of an investigative media outlet an “undesirable” organization and listed its journalists as “foreign agents." It's the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General’s office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization and designated Proekt’s chief editor Roman Badanin and several of his journalists as “foreign agents.” The government already has outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense.
Europewcn247.com

On Lithuania's plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's foreign minister says his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus. The minister said after meeting his Lithuanian counterpart on Thursday that Iraq will set up a committee to clamp down on the smuggling network that has lead Iraqis into Lithuania, which has declared a state of emergency over the issue of illegal migrants. Lithuanian authorities have blamed neighboring Belarus for enabling cross-border smuggling as a tool to pressure the European Union. More than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania in the past two months. That's 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.
AdvocacyCourthouse News Service

Court Finds Ukraine Violated Rights of Fired High Court Judges

STRASBOURG, France (CN) — Ukraine committed human rights violations when it fired all of its Supreme Court judges during judicial reforms following the so-called Euromaidan protests, Europe’s top rights court held Thursday. The European Court of Human Rights found that a 2016 bill that dissolved the Ukrainian Supreme Court and...
Public SafetyVoice of America

Raids, Arrests Will Not Deter Us, Belarus Media Say

Belarus is purging the space for information, local journalists say, pointing to raids on independent media outlets, arrests including of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondents, and moves to shutter the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Journalists, members of the opposition and activists have been targeted for arrest or harassment since widespread...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
Europewcn247.com

Italy OKs more aid for Libyan coast guard amid alleged abuse

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers have approved renewed funding to train the Libyan coast guard. Successive Italian governments have supported the Libyan coast guard in hopes of keeping asylum-seekers from setting out for Europe. Members of Italy's Chamber of Deputies voted to continue the funding on Thursday despite appeals from a human rights group. Amnesty International released a report outlining fresh accusations that the Libyan coast guard returns the migrants it rescues at sea to horrific detention camps in the North African nation. The report cited allegations of torture, rape, extortion and forced labor from refugees and migrants detained at the camps.
SocietyDerrick

Rights groups take French racial profiling case to top body

PARIS (AP) — After months of government silence, leading rights organizations and grassroots groups took France’s first class-action lawsuit targeting the nation’s powerful police machine to the highest administrative authority Thursday, to fix what they contend is a culture of systemic discrimination in identity checks. The 220-page file, chock full...
Protestsartforum.com

Cuba Punishes Protesters Via Summary Trials and Imprisonment

Following the landmark protests begun July 11 in the streets of Havana, the Cuban government has begun cracking down on freedom-seeking demonstrators by subjecting them to summary trials and imprisonment, with the result that human rights groups are on high alert. Following the arrest of more than six hundred protesters, whose detention local activists are tracking via a spreadsheet, Human Rights Watch decried the government’s response to the unprecedented demonstrations as an act of “brutal repression,” while PEN America called out Cuban authorities for “muzzling independent thought, action, and ideas.”
ProtestsThe Guardian

Iran accused of using unlawful force in water protest crackdown

Iran is using unlawful and excessive force in a crackdown against protests over water shortages in its oil-rich but arid southwestern Khuzestan province, according to international rights groups. Amnesty International said it had confirmed the deaths of at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, after the authorities...
ProtestsU.S. Department of State

Sanctioning Cuban Security Forces in Response to Violent Repression of Protests

Starting on July 11, tens of thousands of Cubans in dozens of cities and towns throughout their country took to the streets to peacefully demand respect for their fundamental freedoms and a better future. In response, the Cuban regime violently repressed the protests, arresting hundreds of demonstrators simply for exercising their human rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The actions of Cuban security forces and violent mobs mobilized by Cuban Communist Party First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel lay bare the regime’s fear of its own people and unwillingness to meet their basic needs and aspirations.
Lawwcn247.com

EU court rules employers can limit religious symbols

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled that employers may forbid the wearing of visible symbols of religious or political belief, such as headscarves. The Luxembourg-based tribunal said in its ruling Thursday that courts in the bloc’s 27 member states should weigh up whether the ban corresponded to a “genuine need” on the part of the employer. It says they must also consider the rights and interests of the employee, including by taking into account national legislation on freedom of religion. The case was brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union by two women in Germany who chose to wear Islamic headscarves at their workplaces. One works as a special needs carer while the other is a sales assistant and cashier.
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

SEALs have a new target: Congress

Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs. In a show of political force never before seen, five retired SEALs are running for House seats in 2022, hoping to join Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who is expected to win a third term.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy