Allergy Therapeutics expects revenue rise in year despite challenges

Life Style Extra
 10 days ago

(Alliance News) - Allergy Therapeutics PLC on Wednesday said it expects its revenue to increase from last year, reflecting the company's strong performance in "challenging" market conditions. Allergy Therapeutics is a commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy immunotherapy. Allergy Therapeutics said it expects revenue for the financial year to June...

Financial Reportsspglobal.com

Union Pacific's Q2 revenues rise 29% on year amid higher coal demand

Union Pacific's second quarter revenues rose 29% year on year on higher demand across all segments, including coal, the railroad company executives said during the earnings call on July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Across all segments, "our second quarter volume was...
MarketsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Snap beats expectations on user growth, revenue

Snap Inc. reported gains in revenue and users that exceeded analysts’ estimates, as the company’s investments in content and creative tools lured young people and the advertisers trying to reach them. Its shares soared. Second-quarter sales more than doubled to $982.1 million, the company said Thursday. That dwarfed the $846.9-million...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone revenues rise as roaming returns

Vodafone has reported a 3.3% increase in service revenues for the first quarter, as it benefited from the easing of lockdown restrictions, growing customer numbers, and a subsequent rise in roaming revenues. The Newbury-based operator reported service income of €9.39 billion for the three-month period, as it increased the number...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Abbott beats revenue expectations despite decline in virus testing

(Bloomberg)—Abbott Laboratories posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue results, even as demand for its Covid-19 testing products dropped when U.S. virus cases ebbed in the spring. CEO Robert Ford told analysts during today's earnings call that he expects COVID-19 testing to increase, particularly internationally, during the second half of the...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises EUR 1.51 billion revenue with an EBITA margin of 14.9%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â° revenue EUR 1,511 million Â° organic revenue growth +20.1% Â° orderbook +59% Â° EBITA EUR 226 million; EBITA margin 14.9% Â° net profit before amortisation EUR 169 million; per share EUR 1.52 (+97%) Â° increasing capital expenditure for this year and coming years Â° acquisitions Sentinel and Premier Thermal, divestments Adex and Lasco.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Boeing bullish on Asia-Pacific despite Covid challenges

Boeing sees strong opportunities for growth in Asia-Pacific defence markets despite current challenges related to Covid-19, a company official has said. Maria Laine, vice-president of international sales and strategic partnerships at Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), said in a media briefing on 21 July that the company has identified a “USD41 billion” sales opportunity in the region over the next five years in new military platforms.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow swings to profit, revenue beats expectations as prices rise

Shares of Dow Inc. edged up 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the chemicals company swung to a second-quarter profit and reported revenue that rose above expectations, boosted by sharp local price increases amid stronger demand. Net income was $1.93 billion, or $2.51 a share, after a loss of $217 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, operating earnings per share was $2.72, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales jumped 66.2% to $13.89 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.13 billion, as all three business segments topped sales expectations. Local price increased 70% in packaging and specialty plastics, rose 53% in industrial intermediates and infrastructure and grew 16% in performance materials and coatings. "Our second quarter results reflected strong demand in all our value chains and regions as we achieved substantial growth in sales and earnings both sequentially and year-over-year," said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. "Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, international travel and industrial production." The stock has gained 7.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.7%.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Cryogenic Equipment Market to Hit $17.1 Billion by 2025; Increasing Investments in Cryogenic Infrastructure to Augment Market Growth

According to the new market research report "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others), End-User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, and Others), and Region - Global forecast to 2025″ The global cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for LNG across regions is creating demand opportunities for cryogenic equipment. Also, the increasing number of air separation units projects are driving the cryogenic equipment market. However, cryogenic equipment is feasible for large scale applications only.
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Citizens upbeat on mortgages despite revenue slide

Mortgage banking revenue at Citizens Financial Group fell sharply during the second quarter after a surge sparked by low interest rates, strong margins on the sale of home loans and a boom in house purchases. Fee income from mortgages totaled $85 million in the second quarter, compared with $276 million...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Heartland Express: Q2 In Line Despite Revenue Weakness

North Liberty, Iowa-based truckload carrier Heartland Express reported an 8.1% year-over-year decline in second-quarter revenue (excluding fuel) Monday. Earnings per share were in line with analysts' expectations at 26 cents. Even with the top-line weakness, Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) recorded 330 basis points of operating ratio improvement when compared to...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

AutoNation profit, revenue rise well above expectations on strong used and new vehicle sales

AutoNation Inc. reported Monday second-quarter quarter profit and revenue that rose well above expectations, with particular strength in used car sales. The car dealer's stock was little changed in premarket trading. Net income rose to $384.8 million, or $4.83 a share, up from $279.8 million, or $3.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.81. Total revenue climbed 53.9% to $6.98 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.07 billion. New vehicle sales grew 51.6% to $3.43 billion, to beat the FactSet consensus of $3.04 billion, while used vehicle sales jumped 67.8% to $2.22 billion to beat expectations of $1.68 billion. The company said it repurchased $736 million worth of its stock during the second quarter, and authorized the repurchase of an additional $1 billion worth of its shares. The stock has rallied 47.0% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.2%.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Robinhood Warns of Expected Drop in Crypto Revenue

Robinhood filed updated details about its impending IPO on Monday. The company predicted trading revenue would fall, especially from crypto. Robinhood disclosed on Monday that it intends to raise over $2 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering and that it will sell its shares—up to 35% of which will be reserved for its customers—at around $40.
MarketsGlobeSt.com

Investment Managers Start to Consider DEI Despite Challenges

While diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are gaining traction with investment managers, there is still a way to go. In a recent survey from Tannenbaum Helpern and Alternatives Watch of 1,100 end-investor decision makers, 70% of respondents said they did not have a stated goal to allocate to diverse or minority/women-owned investment management firms. In addition, 70% also said that they did not have an explicit allocation plan to promote diversity in their portfolios in 2021 either.
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected

Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to new numbers released Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month. That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion.
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 70,000 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:

