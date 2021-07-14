Fabulous Figures: Body of Art debuts at Folsom gallery

Movement, graceful flowing forms and twirling dancer’s bodies will fill the Gallery at 48 Natoma in the exhibit, Body of Art, with photography by Tony Nguyen and metal sculptures by Myra Cooper Holmes. Nguyen specializes in beautiful body forms portrayed in his dance images and Holmes creates kinetic wire mesh shadow sculptures. The exhibit will be open to the public from July 16 through Sept. 30, 2021. Also, during this time in the Community Gallery, artwork from the faculty art instructors at the Folsom Art Center will be on display.