Customers ask about Smart Meter’s allowing peak-hour pricing for electric and gas

In this article, we propose two-stage planning models for Electricity-Gas Coupled Integrated Energy System (EGC-IES), in which traditional thermal power plants (TTPPs) are considered to be retrofitted into carbon capture power plants (CCPPs), with power to gas (PtG) coupling CCPPs to gas system. The sizing and siting of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS)/PtG facilities, as well as the operation cost of TTPPs/CCPPs/gas sources/PtG, are all considered in the proposed model, including penalty on carbon emissions and revenue of CCUS. With changing policy on climate change and carbon emission regulation, the uncertainties of carbon price and carbon tax are also analysed and considered in the proposed planning model. The stochastic planning, and robust planning methods are introduced to verify mutually through economic and carbon indices. The proposed methods' effectiveness in reducing carbon emissions, increasing profit of CCUS from EGC-IES are demonstrated through various cases and discussions.
