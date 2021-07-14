Customers ask about Smart Meter’s allowing peak-hour pricing for electric and gas

The July 6 op-ed by James A. Baker III and Greg Bertelsen, “The smart way to cut emissions and outmaneuver our rivals,” credited a Baker-Shultz plan to put pressure on China and others by placing a fee on all carbon emissions “in the United States.” It failed to note, however, that tracing carbon emissions upstream and across borders, so that a high-emitter “pays” the carbon tax through lost business or price concessions is a long-recognized (but difficult) means of putting pressure on countries that resist or undercut global environmental standards. The only novel element in the Baker-Shultz plan appears to be that “all of the revenue from the [carbon tax] would be returned to Americans in the form of a quarterly dividend . . . rather than giving all that money to the federal government.”