Southshore Charter Academy And Former Teacher Sued In Sexual Misconduct Case

RIVERVIEW, FL. – In February, an uncertified substitute teacher who worked at Southshore Charter Academy was charged with three counts of sex-related crimes.

42-year-old Marcus Williams, Riverview, was charged with “lewd and lascivious molestation of a student aged 12 to 15,” “authority figure engaging in a romantic relationship with a student,” “authority figure engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.”

On June 25, a lawsuit that appears to be connected to these charges was filed by Tavia Brice of Wimauma, the mother of “T.R.,” a minor female student who attended Southshore Charter Academy.

The suit’s defendants include Williams, the charter school, and its affiliates Charter Schools USA, a for-profit Delaware corporation, and The Florida Charter Educational Foundation, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that during the 2019 school year, Williams solicited “T.R.” to send him pornographic video footage of herself, met with her in a classroom after school hours with her mother’s consent, and proceeded to commit sexual battery against her throughout school grounds, including sexual penetration.

The suit emphasizes this conduct occurred over “many months,” and should have been known by the charter school defendants. It also states that by law, minors cannot consent to fully consummated sexual relationships, even if they willingly participate.

As a result, the suit’s first count against Williams is for “sexual battery,” the second for “sexual assault.” It is not known if “T.R.” consented to Williams’ sexual advances.

Negligent hiring, training, and supervision were among several counts filed against Southshore Charter Academy and its affiliates.

Williams’ spouse returned a phone call to The Free Press and was asked to speak with her husband regarding his plea of not guilty, but replied, “No comment.”

Brice’s attorneys are Karina Perez and Silvia Amador Brett of Tampa. Inquiries were made with regards to this case, but no response was provided.

Tavia Brice was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 related to a 2014 public welfare fraud charge.

