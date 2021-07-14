Cancel
2021 British Open odds: Matchup picks and predictions

Asbury Park Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 149th British Open begins Thursday morning at Royal St. George's Golf Club in England. Golf fans and bettors will need to wake up early with the first tee shot being hit at 1:35 a.m. ET. Below, we look at the top 18- and 72-hole matchups for the 2021 British Open, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.

