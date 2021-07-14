Long Island Teen Nabbed For 'Tagging' More Than 35 Items With Graffiti, Police Say

A Long Island teen was nabbed for tagging more than 35 items with graffiti. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department

A 16-year-old Long Island teenager has been arrested and charged with "tagging" more than 35 items with graffiti, authorities announced.

The Suffolk County teen from Flanders was arrested on Monday, July 12, after he was spotted by an officer spray painting an electric pane and a light pole near Oak Avenue in Flanders, said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

When the officer approached the teen he attempted to flee and was quickly stopped by the officer.

The juvenile resisted arrest, causing the officer to sustain a minor injury. The officer was treated at the scene by Flanders Volunteer Ambulance paramedics and released.

The teen was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters, where his parents were contacted.

He was charged with 20 counts of criminal mischief and making graffiti for several cases in the Southampton Township and is being charged additionally in Riverhead with 15 more counts, Ralph said.

Ralph said the teen has been “tagging” guardrails, bus shelters, buildings, electronic panels, and light poles within both jurisdictions.

He was released to his parents on an appearance ticket to respond to Family Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.