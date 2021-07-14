Artlist acquires HitFilm and CamTrackAR creator FXhome

When we think of passive income, we think of making money while we sleep. There’s no better way to do this than creating a digital product that can sell itself while you’re busy with other things. Now, more than ever, entrepreneurs are flocking to digital courses, ebooks, presets, and SaaS products for this reason. If you are profit-minded, these digital products and services are the way to go. They’re low cost — except for the upfront costs of getting them created — and the sky's the limit on their profitability.