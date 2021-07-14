Artlist acquires HitFilm and CamTrackAR creator FXhome
The acquisition of FXhome, announced this month, helps position Artlist alongside companies like Adobe, says Artlist’s co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky. The addition of FXhome’s family of apps to Artlist’s portfolio continues a trend started months ago. Only six months after acquiring digital assets marketplace Motion Array, Artlist gets into the world of software development and marks another significant step towards becoming a one-stop-shop solution for content creators, offering both high-quality creative assets and professional editing tools.www.provideocoalition.com
