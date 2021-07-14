Cancel
Artlist acquires HitFilm and CamTrackAR creator FXhome

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acquisition of FXhome, announced this month, helps position Artlist alongside companies like Adobe, says Artlist’s co-founder and co-CEO, Ira Belsky. The addition of FXhome’s family of apps to Artlist’s portfolio continues a trend started months ago. Only six months after acquiring digital assets marketplace Motion Array, Artlist gets into the world of software development and marks another significant step towards becoming a one-stop-shop solution for content creators, offering both high-quality creative assets and professional editing tools.

www.provideocoalition.com

