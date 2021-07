Back in December 20 of 2019, what was supposed to be Boeing spacecraft Starliner's final test before it could fly NASA astronauts to space failed when the rocketship did not achieve the proper orbit necessary to make it to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA said at the time that despite a successful launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the rocket was "not in its planned orbit" and was "currently in a stable configuration" while flight controllers troubleshot.