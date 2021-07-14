Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

By EDNA TARIGAN
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9JLX_0awUAyaF00

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot.

Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of Java and Bali, where outbreaks prompted a partial lockdown that closed places of worship, malls, parks and restaurants.

“I predict the outbreak will increase continuously in July as we are not able yet to prevent the spread of infections," epidemiology expert Pandu Riono at the University of Indonesia said Wednesday. "Emergency social restrictions are still inadequate. They should be twice as stringent since we are facing the delta variant, which is two times more contagious.”

The Health Ministry reported 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began above 2.6 million and the number of confirmed fatalities to more than 69,000.

A month ago, daily cases were running at about 8,000.

Reported daily cases in Indonesia are now higher than in India, despite Indonesia having far less testing by population.

India reported fewer than 39,000 cases on Wednesday, far below its peak of more than 400,000 daily cases in May, following lockdowns in its worst-hit areas and a stepped-up vaccination drive.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government has identified the spread of the delta variant in some regions outside Java and Bali.

He told lawmakers on Tuesday that across the country, more than 90,000 of the 120,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

“Nationally, we still have some room. But the bed occupancy rate is very high in some provinces where the explosion of the delta variant is concentrated,” Sadikin said.

With the increase in deaths over the past month, some residents near Jakarta have begun helping overburdened gravediggers.

“As the diggers are too tired and do not have enough resources to dig, the residents in my neighborhood decided to help," said Jaya Abidin, who lives in Bogor on the outskirts of the capital. “Because if we do not do this, we will have to wait in turn a long time for a burial in the middle of the night.”

The government is struggling to acquire enough vaccines to reach its target of inoculating more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022. So far, only 15.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.

So far, the world’s fourth-most populous country has secured 137.6 million doses of Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, enough for about 69 million people.

___

Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi and photographer Achmad Ibrahim in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspot#Asian#Ap#Java#The Health Ministry#Indonesian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthCNET

'World's smallest cow' could be a huge public health risk

Rani may be the world's smallest cow. Look at her, she's adorable! She also may be a public health risk. Bangladeshis are flocking in the thousands to see the 26-inch-long Bhutanese cow, according to an AFP report. Rani resides in Shikor Agro farm outside of Dhaka, the country's densely populated capital city, and his owners claim he's four inches smaller than the cow recognized in the Guinness World Records as the globe's smallest. Interest in Rani is understandable, but it comes at a perilous time. Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases are higher than ever: Cases swelled over 11,000 for the first time on July 6.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands tanks of oxygen. Today, the Southeast Asia country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: Indonesia hits record 47,899 daily virus cases

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has logged a record daily 47,899 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Grocery & Supermakettheedgemarkets.com

Thailand tightens curbs in virus hotspots as deaths spike

(July 10): Thailand is tightening virus containment measures, imposing a ban on gatherings of more than five people and non-essential travel, along with an overnight curfew to quell a worsening Covid-19 outbreak. Restrictions on movements from 9pm-4am will cover the Bangkok metropolitan area and four southern provinces with the highest...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
North Denver News

Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge |

Thai government officials Friday announced a seven-hour overnight curfew in the capital, Bangkok, and at least six surrounding provinces as COVID-19 surges in the nation. The announcement came following a lengthy meeting of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). In a televised statement, CCSA spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the curfew will run from 9pm to 2am beginning Monday, July 12.
Public Healthbostonnews.net

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Indonesia New 'Epicentre Of Asia' As Virus Cases Skyrocket

Virus-wracked Indonesia posted record daily infections topping 54,000 on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the archipelago, catapulting it ahead of India as Asia's Covid-19 epicentre. The Southeast Asian nation has been battered by a virus explosion that overwhelmed hospitals, leaving scores to die at home, while...
Arizona StateNew Haven Register

Arizona reports 807 virus cases, passing 900,000 milestone

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 807 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state passed the pandemic milestone of 900,000 virus cases. The additional cases and 20 more deaths reported Saturday increased the state's totals to 900,636 cases and 18,029 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. According to...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

PM urges Israelis to get vaccinated as delta variant spreads

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday called upon hundreds of thousands of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to get the shot. His appeal came as new infections climbed precipitously in recent weeks. Naftali Bennett's televised address was the latest sign of concern...
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Bangkok closes public spaces as virus surges in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s already locked down capital shut parks and the few remaining public places available to residents Friday, as the country registered a new high of coronavirus infections. The near-total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick...
Sciencetheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia apologizes for ‘human error’ over empty Covid-19 vaccine jab

(July 23): Malaysia has confirmed one case of an individual being injected with an empty syringe in its national vaccination rollout, categorizing it as a human error. The government further identified two cases where individuals were given an extra dose of the Coronavirus vaccine due to confusion, said Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Thousands Of Passengers Aboard A Singapore ‘Cruise To Nowhere’ Forced To Isolate After One Tests Positive For Covid

A Singapore-based cruise ship was forced to return to port after one of its passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on board on Wednesday forcing the ship’s nearly 3,000 occupants to confine themselves to their cabins, in the latest Covid outbreak scare onboard the vessels that have been described by some as a petri dish for the virus.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy