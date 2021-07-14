Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, July 14th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy nominations are out! Plus, Michael Winslow WOW’d on AGT last night. Another Star Trek will hit theatres in June of 2023. Plus, a surprise new EP from Dierks Bentley!. BELOW: The full list of Emmy nods – plus, the former “Police Academy” Michael Winslow from last night’s AGT episode.

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Ryan
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Michael K. Williams
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Universal#Emmy Awards#Agt#Abc#Fx#Freeform#National Geographic#Wandavision#Coroporate#Warner Media#Hbo#Cnn#Tbs#Nbc Universal#Viacom#Cbs#Chinese#Courteney Cox#Lovecraft Country#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dollface’: Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Adds Luke Cook

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy Dollface in a recurring guest star role. Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Hulu Announces Special 'Pen15' Animated Episode (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced a special animated episode of “Pen15,” premiering on Aug. 27. In the episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are introduced to new crippling insecurities while on vacation with Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
TV & VideosBrenham Banner-Press

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
TV & VideosNewsweek

'Never Have I Ever' Cast: Who Stars in Season 2 of the Netflix Drama?

Never Have I Ever season two is holding onto its top spot on the Netflix Top 10 worldwide. The second series saw supermodel Gigi Hadid join the cast as Paxton's (played by Darren Barnet) inner monologue, alongside legendary tennis player John McEnroe who takes on the role of Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner voice and Andy Samberg who voices Ben (Jaren Lewison).
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Disney+ series adds Arrow actor Josh Segarra

Deadline is reporting that Josh Segarra is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk in a currently undisclosed role. Segarra is perhaps best known for his role as Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus, in the fifth season of The CW’s Arrow series. He also has other credits including Orange Is the New Black, The Other Two, Chicago P.D., and AJ and the Queen.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Michelle Monaghan to Star as Twins in Netflix's Psychological Thriller 'Echoes'

Michelle Monaghan has been cast to play identical twins in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Echoes,” a psychological thriller from executive producers and co-showrunners Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”) and Quinton Peeples (“Runaways”). Per the logline, “Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a...
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

The Simpsons to do first ever musical episode in season 33

After 33 seasons and 703 episodes, The Simpsons is finally doing something it’s never done before. Yes, despite being on air for 32 years, there actually is something that America’s most dysfunctional family hasn’t done yet (despite what South Park says), and that’s a musical episode. The Simpson’s executive producer...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Max Responsible For Mariah’s Disappearance?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) rumors and spoilers indicate there’s a new suspect in the disappearance of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). A pregnant Mariah’s abrupt exit from Genoa City has everyone concerned. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are at odds, while Mariah’s mother Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is worried about her daughter’s safety.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ EXCITING Comings & Goings: Johnny DiMera All Grown Up – Rex Brady Back

Days of Our Lives Comings & Goings reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) now older son, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), soon makes his debut and return to Salem. Also, Rex Brady portrayer Kyle Lowder is spotted in NBC’s hair and makeup room, sparking speculation the fan-favorite actor will soon be back on canvas in a few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy