RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Convicted child rapist and sexual predator, Theodore Guzman of Rapid City, was sentenced Wednesday in the 7th Circuit Court. His conviction stems from three counts of first-degree rape and one count of having sexual contact with a minor. Prosecutors said the assaults happened between January 2015 and December 2017. The oldest girl was 12-years-old when she was raped, another was between the ages of 9 and 10, and the youngest girl was 5.