Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

By FU TING
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNs82_0awU9adn00

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate.

Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.

The story of their reunion after Guo crisscrossed China by motorcycle searching for his son and became an activist who helped police return other missing children to their parents prompted an outpouring of public sympathy and condemnation of abductions.

Guo Xinzhen, then age 2 1/2, was grabbed by a woman and her boyfriend who took him northwest to Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, the Chinese capital, according to police. From there, he was sold to a couple in central China.

Abductions of children for sale are reported regularly in China, though how often it happens is unclear.

The problem is aggravated by restrictions that until 2015 allowed most urban couples only one child. Boys are sold to couples who want a son to look after them in old age. Girls go to parents who want a servant or a bride for an only son.

Police experts found Guo Xinzhen in June by searching databases for images of people who looked like he might as an adult, according to a police ministry statement. His identity was confirmed by a DNA test.

The woman and her boyfriend, identified only by the surnames Tang and Hu, were caught and confessed to trafficking three boys, according to the ministry. They have yet to stand trial, but potential penalties range up to death.

Blood samples from Guo Xinzhen's parents were added to an “anti-abduction DNA system,” but no matches were found with boys who were believed to have been abducted, the police ministry said.

Kidnappers target children who are too young to know their names or hometowns and sometimes even that they were abducted.

“So happy for Mr. Guo,” said a post signed Ding Dalong on the Zhihu social media platform. “He found his long-lost son and can move on with his own life.”

Others called for buyers of trafficked children to be punished. There was no word on whether the couple who bought Guo Xinzhen would face penalties.

Guo Xinzhen grew up in Henan province, according to police, but no other details of his life have been reported. It isn't clear whether he knew he was abducted.

His mother, Zhang, described her despair in a 2015 television interview.

“What use is it for me to live?” she said. “It was me who lost the child.”

Guo Gangtang, now 51, started his search carrying a flag with his son’s photo and details, including “a scar on his left little toe.”

Guo wrote on his social media account that he wore out 10 motorcycles riding through 30 of China’s 34 provinces and regions.

According to news reports, he operates a shop in Beijing that sells artwork. He received financial help from his father, who kept working into his 70s, and other relatives.

Guo started a website in 2012 and a charity in 2014 to help other parents of abducted children, according to news reports.

“Thank you for participating in anti-trafficking activities for 24 years and helping more than 100 children return home,” the police ministry said on its social media account.

Guo's search inspired the 2015 movie “Lost and Love,” written by Sanyuan Peng and starring Hong Kong heartthrob Andy Lau.

“Only when I am on the road do I feel like a father,” the character based on Guo was quoted as saying in the movie’s advertising.

The couple had two more sons, but reporters said Guo wanted them to think Xinzhen was an only child. That would add to the emotional impact of his search.

In a video on his social media account, Guo said he was worn out from public attention and wanted to give no more interviews.

In the 2015 TV interview, Guo said he nearly fell over a cliff when he was blown off his motorcycle in a rainstorm.

Guo Xinzhen said he will stay in Henan but plans to visit his biological parents regularly, according to news reports.

“He is a great father,” Guo Xinzhen was quoted as saying to reporters. “I am proud of him.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Lau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Missing Children#Abducted Children#Chinese#Ap#Zhihu#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
China
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Abducted as a Boy 24 Years Ago Finally Meets His Parents

Guo Gangtang's 2-year-old son was abducted from outside his home in 1997, and more than two decades later, he was reunited with his son, who is now 24 years old. Video footage that captured the reunion between Guo Gangtang and his 24-year-old son, Guo Xinzhen, showcases that the moment was particularly emotional and for a good reason.
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Dad Who Never Gave Up Hope Finds Abducted Son After 24 Years

The saga of a desperate dad whose son was abducted 24 years ago has come to a surprisingly happy end with a tearful reunion. Guo Gantang’s son Xinzhen was snatched in front of the family home in Shandong province in China in 1997 when the child was just 2 years old. Guo spent the next two dozen years traveling more than 310,000 miles on 10 different motorbikes to try to find him.
Worldcw34.com

Father reunited with son decades after kidnapping

SHANDONG PROVINCE, CHINA (Newspath) — A middle-aged Chinese man and his wife were reunited with their abducted son on Sunday after zig-zagging across China on his motorcycle for 24 years in his tireless search for his child, state media reported. China's public security ministry said their police force tracked down...
Beauty & FashionBYU Newsnet

Good News Thursday: Fashion show highlights Black inventors, family reunites 24 years after child abduction

Peanut butter, hair rollers and air-conditioning units: all created by Black inventors and all part of Pyer Moss’s couture fashion show. Kerby Jean-Raymond, director of the fashion label, made history as the first Black American designer invited by France’s Chambre Syndicale to show a collection during Paris Couture Week. Jean-Raymond includes Black history in all of his work; his latest collection showcased the creations of Black inventors in a fusion of fashion, art and sculpture. The runway stood in front of the Villa Lewaro mansion, built by African American self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in 1917.
TrafficMercury News

12 die as floodwaters inundate Chinese subway, trapping terrified passengers

(CNN) — Terrified subway passengers in central China were left clinging to ceiling handles inside flooded cars on Tuesday, trapped up to their necks in rising water, as record-breaking rains devastated parts of Henan province. At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 8...
AccidentsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom Discovers 2 Sons’ Bodies After Dad Kills Them & Turns Gun on Himself

A father and two sons who were found dead at an Iowa home last week died from murder-suicide, according to authorities. Logan and Seth Phelon, 6 and 3, were found dead with their father Christopher Phelon, 32, at the father’s Algona home on July 5. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the two boys died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled a homicide — while their father died of a self-inflicted gunshot and his manner of death was deemed a suicide.
ChinaSFGate

China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding...
EnvironmentPosted by
PBS NewsHour

China’s Zhengzhou begins cleanup after deadly storms

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Thursday were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas. Rains continued to pound parts of...
WorldBBC

Alice Hodgkinson: Body of English teacher missing in Japan found

The body of an English teacher who went missing in Japan has been found. Alice Hodgkinson, from Nottingham, was reported missing by her manager on 1 July after she failed to arrive at work in Tokyo. Nottinghamshire Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy