This Australian entrepreneur has planned a $350,000 dream burial – The petrolhead wants to be buried in his beloved $250k hand-built supercar while covered in crocodile skin clothes while holding a cigar.

Have you ever loved a car so much that you don’t want to part ways with it even after death? Well, a wealthy Australian entrepreneur who’s inseparable from his 2008 Morgan Aeromax has come up with a way to stay with his rare hand-built British sports car for eternity. The Aussie who goes by the name Philip Allen says he plans to get buried in his 2008 Morgan Aeromax, which is one of the only 100 examples ever made. Interestingly, the Morgan was originally owned by TV star and former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond – a well-known fan of Morgan cars. In an interview with Retromotive magazine, he has already worked out most of the details for his funeral plans, which will reportedly cost around £75,000 (about $100,000).