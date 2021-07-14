Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Australian entrepreneur has planned a $350,000 dream burial – The petrolhead wants to be buried in his beloved $250k hand-built supercar while covered in crocodile skin clothes while holding a cigar.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever loved a car so much that you don’t want to part ways with it even after death? Well, a wealthy Australian entrepreneur who’s inseparable from his 2008 Morgan Aeromax has come up with a way to stay with his rare hand-built British sports car for eternity. The Aussie who goes by the name Philip Allen says he plans to get buried in his 2008 Morgan Aeromax, which is one of the only 100 examples ever made. Interestingly, the Morgan was originally owned by TV star and former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond – a well-known fan of Morgan cars. In an interview with Retromotive magazine, he has already worked out most of the details for his funeral plans, which will reportedly cost around £75,000 (about $100,000).

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Crocodile Skin#Supercar#Australian#British#Aussie#Top Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Australia
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AustraliaNew York Post

Australian teenager gets $20,000 for discovering unique Dorito chip

An Australian teenager is cashing in her chips after finding a puffy Dorito and putting it up for sale online. Doritos is rewarding Rylee Stuart, a 13-year-old from Queensland, with $20,000 for her entrepreneurship after she happened upon a unique air-filled Dorito among its flat counterparts in a bag of chips she was eating, and putting the big guy up for sale.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Economyluxurylaunches.com

By simply swapping gems with garden pebbles a woman hired by Russian investors stole diamonds worth $5.7 million from a posh London jewelry shop

Diamonds are a woman’s best friend. However, this friendship cost the owners of Boodles showroom on New Bond Street in Mayfair, central London, heavily! Sexagenarian Lulu Lakatos posed as a gemologist who examined the stones from Boodles in central London. She certainly did more than pose as a gemologist and examinations, and thanks to her sleight offhand, the woman replaced the valuable stones with regular garden pebbles. Ms. Lakatos valued seven diamonds at the New Bond Street store before placing them into a bag, a jury was told. But when the bag was opened, inside were seven small pebbles, Southwark Crown Court heard.
Animalsluxurylaunches.com

To the owner’s horror, his pet parrot was so attracted by the shiny stones in the family jewelry box that he swallowed 21 diamonds for breakfast.

All that glitters is not food, little parrot! Sun parakeet Frosty turned into a classic case of ‘bird brain’ (pun intended) after raiding its owner’s jewelry box and plucking the stones from a stunning diamond-encrusted necklace. Sure, diamonds are super-attractive; we humans can barely resist them, but we don’t eat what is dubbed the hardest material on the planet. Unfortunately, this pretty little eight-month pet Frosty from Bangkok, Thailand, didn’t know better and ended up creating both national and international news after ingesting 21 diamonds.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

She turned her obsession for cars into a $17 million fortune. Meet Alex Hirschi, the 35-year-old Dubai-based Youtuber who is the world’s most popular female automotive influencer. So just how rich is Supercar Blondie?

Over in Dubai, 35-year-old Alex Hirschi, better known as Supercar Blondie, has been permanent fixture on the social scene for over a decade thanks to her radio job, bubbly personality and love of cars. But in the past three years, the Australian expat shot to international stardom after swapping the airwaves for social media.
PetsComplex

Australian Woman Hospitalized After Waking Up to Mouse Eating Her Eyeball

A woman in Australia was taken to the hospital last week after waking up to the horrifying sight of a mouse chewing on her eyeball, The Sun reports. This is just another incident for a country that has been overrun by mice for more than half a year, an occurrence that the state government has described as “absolutely unprecedented.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Reward of $250,000 offered for information into the disappearance of a respected schoolteacher who vanished before secretly changing her name and slipping into Australia

A $250,000 reward has been offered to help find a beloved and respected school teacher who secretly changed her name, slipped back into Australia and vanished more than 20 years ago. Marion Barter, 51, was last seen at a depot on Scarborough Street, near Railway Street, at Southport, Queensland, on...

Comments / 4

Community Policy