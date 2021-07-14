Cancel
Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

By MATT OTT
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. -- Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic. Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections of...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

