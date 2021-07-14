Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Hong Kong book fair sees self-censorship and fewer books

By KATIE TAM
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG -- Booksellers at Hong Kong's annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive, as they try to avoid violating a sweeping national security law imposed on the city last year. The book fair was postponed twice last year due to the coronavirus pandemic....

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Censor#Self Censorship#British#The Umbrella Movement#Every#Subculture#That#Hillway Culture Co#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Worldomahanews.net

Hong Kong Book Fair draws 830,000 visitors amid COVID-19

HONG KONG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The 31st Hong Kong Book Fair ended on Tuesday, attracting nearly 830,000 visitors despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The week-long event, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featured an extensive selection of literary works, renowned international authors and diverse cultural activities.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Five arrested in Hong Kong over children’s book describing pro-democracy movement as sheep

The police in Hong Kong on Thursday arrested five people over children’s books that indirectly describes protesters of the pro-democracy movement as sheep and security authorities as wolves.According to local media reports, the five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists.The association published three children’s books, and according to the synopses published on the association’s website, the books feature stories that revolve around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village. The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat.Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent...
LifestyleInternational Business Times

Airport Echoes With Sobs And Farewells In Hong Kong Exodus

Twice a day Hong Kong's virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China's increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.
Chinalareviewofbooks.org

The Life — and Lives — of the Party: Communism in China, 1921–2021

From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese Communist Party: A Century in Ten Lives. LIU SHAOQI DIED early in the morning of November 12, 1969, in Kaifeng, the capital of Henan Province. It was not a pleasant death. He had been separated from his family for months and was mentally exhausted. His body was covered in bed sores, his lungs were ravaged by pneumonia. He breathed his last on the floor of a cold cell, drenched in vomit and in his own feces. It was a shocking end for a man who, until just the previous year, had been China’s head of state and the heir apparent to Mao Zedong.
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Former Apple Daily editor in Hong Kong arrested under security law

HONG KONG — Police from Hong Kong's national security department have confirmed the arrest of a former editor of the disbanded newspaper Apple Daily. In a Wednesday statement the force said its members had arrested a 51-year-old male for alleged "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."
ChinaThe New Yorker

Reconsidering the History of the Chinese Communist Party

Founded in 1921, the Chinese Communist Party has ruled the country since the Communist takeover in 1949, moving between harder and softer forms of authoritarianism. Today, in many ways, Chinese people live in the harshest climate since Mao’s death, as President Xi Jinping has cracked down on dissent, forced more than a million Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities into concentration camps in western China, and stripped Hong Kong of its autonomy. In a new book, “From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party,” Tony Saich, a professor of international affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a longtime China scholar, considers these developments in light of the history of the C.C.P. How, Saich wonders, did it transition from “a revolutionary party to a ruling party,” and what has allowed it to reach its current state under Xi?
Public SafetyClinton Herald

4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper charged with collusion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police charged two top editors and two editorial writers at Apple Daily with collusion weeks after the city's largest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to cease publication and its assets were frozen. Executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung was the eighth executive or journalist at the shuttered...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy