Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Best Acoustic Guitars 2021: 12 Intermediate To Top-End Acoustics

By James Farmer
Guitar Player
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to buying one of the best acoustic guitars, it’s crucial to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want. You’ll need to ask yourself all the most important questions, like which tonewoods you want, what body size or type you’re after, and fundamentally, how much you want to spend. It’s worth noting that all 12 of the guitars in this round-up are, in our opinion, the best acoustic guitars you can get your hands on right now - so no matter what you walk away with, you’ll have a great guitar. But, in reality, ‘great’ just isn’t good enough. It needs to be perfect.

www.guitarplayer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orianthi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustic Electric Guitar#Rock Guitar#Acoustics#Guitar Pick#Epiphone#Prs#Vts#Madagascan#Sm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGuitar Player

Classic Tones: “Smoke On the Water” – Deep Purple

Infamously strummed using fifths in guitar stores for decades, Ritchie Blackmore’s “Smoke On the Water” riff (adapted from Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” according to the Deep Purple guitarist) is one of the most memorable and anthemic electric guitar moments in the entire history of hard rock. Tracked during the sessions for...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

How Rickenbacker evolved into one of the most iconic guitar brands in music history

Some 90 years ago, guitarist George Beauchamp (pronounced ‘BEE-chum’) invented the world’s first commercially viable electric guitar, which – along with its ‘horseshoe’ pickup – sparked a revolution in guitar design and sounds. With his fellow National String Instrument Corporation associates Paul Barth and Adolph Rickenbacher, George promptly formed the...
MusicGuitar Player

Rich Robinson Reveals His Acoustic Tone Secrets

“I’ve never shied away from bringing an acoustic into a more electric format,” Rich Robinson says. Indeed, he and guitar partner Marc Ford bring a beautiful balance of acoustic and electric guitar tones to High Water I (Eagle Rock Entertainment), the debut studio album from their group, the Magpie Salute.
Carsreverb.com

Fender Unveils New Guitars, Amps Ahead of SNAMM 2021

After a year of virtual shows, NAMM is again returning to the standard in-person gathering for the summer convention later this month. As with the previous Summer NAMMs, the convention is being held in Nashville, on July 15 and 16, and now that we're mere days away, the gear announcements are rolling in.
guitar.com

The best guitars to buy in 2021: 10 best versatile electric guitars for any genre

Maybe you’re in a country band and a shoegaze band. Maybe they’re the same band. Maybe you want to keep your options open when it comes to freelance gigs. Maybe you just enjoy a lot of different styles. In any case, there are a lot of options if you want a versatile electric guitar – from reliable classics to innovative modern approaches.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Ronnie James Dio's 'devil horns' hand gesture has been turned into a guitar

Every year since 2014, UK-based brand Cynosure – headed up by luthier Oliver Andrew – has been commissioned by Bloodstock Festival’s Paul Raymond Gregory to create eye-catching electric guitars for the event’s bespoke RAM art gallery. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic metal festival, and as such,...
bassmusicianmagazine.com

The BITE & FRIENDS BUILD MY BASS Giveaway

– ENTER NOW – Prize Package Value $1934. Continental U.S. Entries Only – Void Where Prohibited. The winner will get to build their very own BITE Bass using the BITE Custom Bass CONFIGURATOR! Built in Austria, BITE instruments feature a strong and clear output signal, unique customization options, and easy technical modifiability.
Electronicsthemusicuniverse.com

Epiphone announces Slash Guitar Collection

New collection celebrates iconic guitarist and influential guitars throughout his career. Epiphone has announced the new Epiphone Slash Collection will officially debut worldwide July 20th on epiphone.com. Crossing three decades of collaborative partnership between Gibson and Epiphone luthiers and the iconic guitarist Slash, the all-new Epiphone Slash Collection features multiple acoustic and electric guitars and follows his history-making Gibson Slash Collection released last year. In a first for the brand, every guitar in the new Epiphone Slash Collection, as well as the Gibson Slash Collection is an evergreen artist collection with fourteen guitars in production.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Nembrini Audio launches Acoustic Voice guitar plugin

Nembrini Audio's new Acoustic Voice plugin aims to deliver studio quality mic'd acoustic guitar tones via modelling of classic models and mics. The idea is to give piezo electro acoustic guitars the sound of a mic'd acoustic via impulse response – making recording acoustics quicker when the use of a real condenser mic is impractical.
TechnologySonic State

Plug In For Improved Acoustic Guitar Tone

Nembrini Audio launches Acoustic Voice guitar preamp plug-in 20/07/21. Guitar amp plugin specialist, Nembrini Audio, has launched Acoustic Voice, a preamp plugin which combines guitar and microphone simulation with studio preamp, modulation, delay and reverb controls. Igor Nembrini, founder and creator of Nembrini Audio, told us, "The plugin turns your...
GuitarGuitar World Magazine

Best acoustic electric guitars 2021: 11 great electro-acoustics for all levels of player

An acoustic guitar can be a lifelong friend for a player - a go-to instrument at home for relaxing, practice, songwriting, recording. A take-anywhere guitar for travelling too. The best acoustic electric guitars enable you to take all that great potential and go even further; to the live stage. And there’s a bewildering range of options out there to confuse you. We’ve curated the very best here.
CarsNo Treble

Breedlove Guitars Unveils Eco-Friendly Fretted and Fretless Acoustic Bass Guitars

Breedlove Guitars has unveiled the ECO Pursuit series, including the Pursuit Exotic S Concerto Amber Bass CE, which comes in fretted and fretless versions. The ECO Series boasts three layers of tonewood that were sustainably harvested. “With EcoTonewood, Breedlove makes laminate technology sustainable, introducing a resonant core tonewood layer of...
MusicKTEN.com

Beginner Guitar Guide: How to Choose Your First Guitar

Originally Posted On: https://guidalor.com/blogs/how-to-pick-your-first-guitar/beginner-guitar-guide-how-to-choose-your-first-guitar. The ancient and traditional origins of the guitar, can be traced back to Persia 3500 years ago. Fast forward to our present time, and now you see how diverse this instrument has become. When it comes to finding a beginner guitar, you only need to focus...
Musicguitar.com

Three of Jason Becker’s iconic guitars fetch $230,000 at online auction

Three of Jason Becker’s iconic electric guitars have sold at an online auction, raising a total of $230,000 for the ALS-stricken musician’s medical expenses. The guitars sold include Becker’s Peavey “Numbers” prototype electric, played by Eddie Van Halen, as well as his Moridira Blue Hurricane and White Hurricane guitars, which graced the covers of Perpetual Burn and Cacophony’s Speed Metal Symphony.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Gordon Smith Guitars debuts luxurious Gatsby offset model

Back in April, UK-based boutique electric guitar manufacturer Gordon Smith Guitars caught guitarists’ attention when it shared a teasing first look at its flagship, then-unnamed offset model, provisionally dubbed the GS Offset. Fast-forward to today and the company has officially debuted its elegant entry into the offset model market, the...
Electronicsmixonline.com

ZR Acoustics Launches Zona di Silenzio Portable Acoustic Treatment

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA (July 22, 2021)—ZR Acoustics, a division of Delta H Design Inc., has introduced the Zona di Silenzio, a specialized portable acoustic treatment for recording vocals in less than ideal circumstances. Intended for use in recording projects like podcasts, audiobooks and vocal tracking, Zona di Silenzio measures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy