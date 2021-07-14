Best Acoustic Guitars 2021: 12 Intermediate To Top-End Acoustics

When it comes to buying one of the best acoustic guitars, it’s crucial to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want. You’ll need to ask yourself all the most important questions, like which tonewoods you want, what body size or type you’re after, and fundamentally, how much you want to spend. It’s worth noting that all 12 of the guitars in this round-up are, in our opinion, the best acoustic guitars you can get your hands on right now - so no matter what you walk away with, you’ll have a great guitar. But, in reality, ‘great’ just isn’t good enough. It needs to be perfect.