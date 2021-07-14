A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl and her father posted bond

Louisville, KY – According to the police officials, his name is Kevon Lawless and he is one of two men accused of killing 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and his daughter.

This unfortunate incident occurred last summer in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The bond was set at $1 million last October.

A judge lowered it to $300,000 days after his arraignment and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid in cash.

Lawless made the cash bond on Saturday and is expected back in court next April.

This story will be updated when new information is available.